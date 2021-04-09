Switch between Modern and Legacy graphics - Diablo 2: Resurrected Here's how to switch to the classic graphics in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

The technical alpha for Diablo 2: Resurrected is live now on PC, allowing fans to get an early taste of the remaster before the game launches later this year. One of the really neat things about Diablo 2: Resurrected is that it lets players swap to the original graphics from the 2000 game. Let’s take a look at how to toggle the Legacy graphics in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

How to Switch to Legacy graphics in Diablo 2: Resurrected

The Legacy graphics in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

The developers have made it quite simple to switch between the Modern and Legacy graphics in Diablo 2: Resurrected. When in menus, such as the character creator, players can simply tap the rectangular “Legacy” tab in the upper right-hand corner of the screen to switch to the game’s classic look.

Once you’re in game, roaming the world and crawling some dungeons, you can simply tap the G key on your keyboard in order to switch between Modern and Legacy graphics. Players can do this freely, as often as they like. The game doesn’t require you to be at any sort of stopping point or hub, so you could even be switching between graphics in the middle of combat, if you please.

The available characters in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Allowing players to quickly toggle legacy graphics on and off will be convenient to both new and returning players. Fans of the original can take a walk down memory lane, revisiting their favorite locations and characters as they originally were. Newcomers can toggle Legacy graphics in order to see how Diablo 2 looked and felt when it first came out.

In the video settings, players can also tweak their Legacy setting, adjusting things like screen resolution and shadows. Now that you know how to switch between Modern and Legacy graphics in Diablo 2: Resurrected, you’re ready to embark on a perilous journey. Additional details about the game and its Technical Alpha can be found on Battle.Net.