New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Muslim Civil Rights group CAIR asks Sony, Microsoft, & Valve to not distribute Six Days in Fallujah

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on companies to not sell the controversial Six Days in Fallujah.
Donovan Erskine
1

No game has stirred up as much controversy in recent memory as Six Days in Fallujah. Originally shelved following backlash over a decade ago, Six Days in Fallujah was resurrected by Victura. As people continue to rail against the game that depicts the real-life battle of Fallujah in which hundreds of Iraqi civilians were killed. Now, a Muslim Civil Rights group is calling on Sony, Microsoft, and Valve to not distribute the game.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, better known as CAIR, has spoken out against the upcoming Six Days in Fallujah, calling the game an “Arab murder simulator.” This echoes a sentiment shared by many that are upset about the game’s existence and subject matter. CAIR has called on companies Sony, Microsoft, and Valve in an official press release to deplatform and not distribute Six Days in Fallujah on their respective storefronts when the game launches this year.

“The Second Battle of Fallujah was a violent and bloody battle during the Iraq War that left more than 800 civilians dead. The tragic episode was heavily criticized for the U.S. military’s tactics, including the use of white phosphorous. In the years since the battle, numerous Iraqi babies have been born in Fallujah with birth defects,” the post reads

The amount of backlash and criticism is precisely what led to Konami scrapping the project back in 2009. Six Days in Fallujah is back, but hasn’t shed any of the conversations surrounding it. None of the companies in question have acknowledged CAIR requests, but we’ll update this article if new information becomes available. Six Days in Fallujah is set to launch later this year.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola