Muslim Civil Rights group CAIR asks Sony, Microsoft, and Valve to not distribute Six Days in Falluja The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on companies to not sell the controversial Six Days in Fallujah.

No game has stirred up as much controversy in recent memory as Six Days in Fallujah. Originally shelved following backlash over a decade ago, Six Days in Fallujah was resurrected by Victura. As people continue to rail against the game that depicts the real-life battle of Fallujah in which hundreds of Iraqi civilians were killed. Now, a Muslim Civil Rights group is calling on Sony, Microsoft, and Valve to not distribute the game.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, better known as CAIR, has spoken out against the upcoming Six Days in Fallujah, calling the game an “Arab murder simulator.” This echoes a sentiment shared by many that are upset about the game’s existence and subject matter. CAIR has called on companies Sony, Microsoft, and Valve in an official press release to deplatform and not distribute Six Days in Fallujah on their respective storefronts when the game launches this year.

“The Second Battle of Fallujah was a violent and bloody battle during the Iraq War that left more than 800 civilians dead. The tragic episode was heavily criticized for the U.S. military’s tactics, including the use of white phosphorous. In the years since the battle, numerous Iraqi babies have been born in Fallujah with birth defects,” the post reads

The amount of backlash and criticism is precisely what led to Konami scrapping the project back in 2009. Six Days in Fallujah is back, but hasn’t shed any of the conversations surrounding it. None of the companies in question have acknowledged CAIR requests, but we’ll update this article if new information becomes available. Six Days in Fallujah is set to launch later this year.