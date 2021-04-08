How to increase speed - PAC-MAN 99 Increase the speed stat in PAC-MAN 99 and start tearing around the maze with reckless abandon.

Increasing your speed in PAC-MAN 99 is going to help you get out of trouble in a pinch. The only problem is working out how to go faster. For those newcomers, and maybe those veterans looking for a refresher, increasing your speed in PAC-MAN 99 is easy, but it requires a bit of planning and map-awareness.

How to increase speed

There exists in PAC-MAN 99 a speed stat. This is seen on the left-hand side of the maze. At the start of a game, this sits at zero. For anyone that just races around the maze, chomping pellets and picking up fruit, it’s going to seem like a mystery as to how to increase the speed. It’s not a mystery though, as the way to increase PAC-MAN’s speed is to eat all the dots in the maze before picking up fruit.

Eating all the dots in the maze before eating fruit will increase the speed stat. The Speed bonus also helps make PAC-MAN go faster.

By eating every single dot in the maze, you will see the speed counter increase. Keep doing this until you’re happy with how fast PAC-MAN is going, the game ends, or you literally cannot go any faster. Remember, the moment you eat a piece of fruit the maze will be repopulated, so try to avoid it unless it is absolutely necessary – like when you’re trying to get rid of the red Jammer PAC-MAN.

You can also increase your speed by using the powers that appear on the left side of the screen. These can be switched at any moment using the lettered-buttons. For example, the A button increases PAC-MAN’s speed while the B button sends bonus Jammer PAC-MAN units to your opponents.

Overall, increasing PAC-MAN’s speed in PAC-MAN 99 is an important strategy. Not only will it help you get out of danger, but it will ensure you can zip around the board fast enough to eat even more dots. Stop by the Shacknews PAC-MAN 99 page for more helpful tips and tricks for Nintendo’s latest last-player-standing game.