1More shows off its new ComfoBuds True Wireless Headphones 1More spoke with Shacknews about its new ComfoBuds True Wireless Headphones.

Wireless earbuds are among the latest trends in audio technology. 1More is a company that specializes in audio devices, creating headphones for owners to use with their smartphone, tablet, or computer. Its latest product is the ComfoBuds True Wireless Headphones, which we learned more about in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke sat down with the Channel Marketing Director for 1More to learn more about the company’s newest product. 1More’s ComfoBuds True Wireless series are the company’s answer to the popular AirPods, as they believe the ComfoBuds are “as good or better” than Apple’s offerings.

1More boasts that these new headphones feature ANC (active noise canceling), so that users are hearing more of what they want, and less of what they don’t. The ComfoBuds also have a longer stem and are tipped in a way that allows them to stay in the ear without accidentally falling out. The ComfoBuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 and are compatible with both iPhone and Android devices.

The ComfoBuds headphones are $59.99 and the ComfoBuds Pros are $99.99, more details can be found on 1More's official website.