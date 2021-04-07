New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 52 - This stream will self-destruct in 5 seconds

Bryan is searching for credits in his quest through the N64 library on Shacknews Twitch. Come watch more Mission: Impossible and join the fun!
Bryan Lefler
I love Wednesday nights because it means Shacknews Twitch is about to receive another retro variety takeover. Every midweek, we're bringing you the best in back-to-back retro streams with The Stevetendo Show and skankcore64! There's still a whole heap of Nintendo 64 games for me to conquer, so join me live tonight at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET as I make my way through another game and inch closer to my ultimate goal.

Episode 52 - This stream will self-destruct in 5 seconds

Mission: Impossible hasn't proved impossible yet, but I have a lot of missions left. If you missed the high-stakes IMF action last week, I completed the first two missions and successfully recovered the NOC list from terrorist hands. These lists of secret agents sure do cause a lot of problems in spy movies, so you would think secret government agencies with an unlimited budget would be better equipped to handle such information breaches.

What's even more baffling is that I don't remember any jumping puzzles with booby-trapped floor tiles in the film, but I'm sure the good stuff is right around the corner! We haven't done any tense wire acrobatics yet, so tune in if you don't want to miss any more of polygonal Ethan Hunt and the classic moments from the movie. You can follow all the espionage with the embedded viewer below or sneak into Shacknews Twitch HQ and chat live with the other guests and myself!

I'd like to say thank you to everyone that helps the growth of our Shacknews Twitch content. Everyone sharing our livestreams on social media, talking with the hosts and other viewers live, or even lurking in the background of the chat is helping out immensely and doing it for Shacknews! If you'd like to take an extra step towards supporting Shacknews Twitch, a monthly subscription to our channel is the perfect means to do so. You can even score a free sub to use each month with Prime Gaming. Stop by our guide on how to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts for more information!

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

