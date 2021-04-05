ShackStream Indie-licious celebrates a year of freshly picked indie games We just crossed the very first birthday of the Indie-licious show! Join us in taking a special look back at a fantastic year of indie games.

Can you believe a year has passed already since we started this sweet little journey we like to call Indie-licious? A year full of new and interesting indie games brought to your table? A year chock full of a wide variety of gaming goodness? It blows our minds too, but it’s true. Indie-licious is one year old.

It was on March 30, 2020 that the maiden voyage of Indie-licious took place, sharing with you the then-early access Hades (which would go on to win multiple Shacknews Year of the Games 2020 awards, such as Shacknews Top Indie of the Year!). Since then, we have played many a game, many of which would also find their place on that hallowed list. After all, we have only ever handpicked the most interesting new indies to come to the market each week.

So today, we invite you to join us in celebrating Indie-licious’s first-year anniversary a little late on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET as we look back at a year of great games. There will even be something special for those who tune in!

As always, we are honored to thank all of you who take your time to tune into ShackStream projects like Indie-licous. Without your constant support and engagement, this show could not continue to exist. With that in mind, don’t forget that you can keep the good times rolling on Indie-licious and projects like it with a follow and subscription to the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you have an Amazon Prime account and link it to your Twitch account, you can even do it for free with a free Twitch subscription each month through Prime Gaming.

Indie-licious is the delicious meal that keeps on giving. Help us carry out this show’s first birthday with a bit of nostalgia and fun memories as we continue to bring the best indies to whet your gaming appetites.