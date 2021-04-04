ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 51 - Should you choose to accept it Let's end the weekend with more skankcore64 and the journey through all N64 games on Shacknews Twitch!

Happy Easter to all those that celebrate this most "rabbitous" occasion! It might be a holiday but skankcore64 isn't taking the day off. We're headed into game number 15 in the quest to finish every North American release for the Nintendo 64, that's just over five percent of the entire North American library. Join me as I start to take on the other 95 percent, live on Shacknews Twitch, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET!

Episode 51 - Should you choose to accept it

Another Twitter poll has come and gone for the fate of skancore64 with a different theme this time. Instead of picking between 4 games that share a genre, the voting was for games based on a movie. The choices were Mission: Impossible, Star Wars Episode I: Racer, Pokemon Snap (that was a stretch but I put it in there for Donovan), and Rugrats in Paris: The Movie: The Game. Mission: Impossible took the victory so I'll be starting it up later today for the first time ever.

I'm a fan of the first three movies in the on-going franchise and I've heard somewhat good things about this game adaptation, so let's beat it and roll those credits! This should be a longer game, so I won't be adding to the skankcore64 Game Counter today, but don't miss the start of a new adventure! Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to watch skankcore64 with the embedded viewer below or join in the fun on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

