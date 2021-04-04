New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 51 - Should you choose to accept it

Let's end the weekend with more skankcore64 and the journey through all N64 games on Shacknews Twitch!
Bryan Lefler
2

Happy Easter to all those that celebrate this most "rabbitous" occasion! It might be a holiday but skankcore64 isn't taking the day off. We're headed into game number 15 in the quest to finish every North American release for the Nintendo 64, that's just over five percent of the entire North American library. Join me as I start to take on the other 95 percent, live on Shacknews Twitch, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET!

Episode 51 - Should you choose to accept it

Another Twitter poll has come and gone for the fate of skancore64 with a different theme this time. Instead of picking between 4 games that share a genre, the voting was for games based on a movie. The choices were Mission: Impossible, Star Wars Episode I: Racer, Pokemon Snap (that was a stretch but I put it in there for Donovan), and Rugrats in Paris: The Movie: The Game. Mission: Impossible took the victory so I'll be starting it up later today for the first time ever.

I'm a fan of the first three movies in the on-going franchise and I've heard somewhat good things about this game adaptation, so let's beat it and roll those credits! This should be a longer game, so I won't be adding to the skankcore64 Game Counter today, but don't miss the start of a new adventure! Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to watch skankcore64 with the embedded viewer below or join in the fun on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Of course, I want to extend my eternal gratitude for all of you that support Shacknews Twitch livestreams. Everyone that shares our content on social media, talks with the hosts and viewers live, or just lurks in the chat is helping out tremendously. If you'd like to extend your support even more, please consider a monthly subscription to Shacknews Twitch. You'll get access to ad-free viewing and a ton of exclusive Shacknews emotes to use anywhere on Twitch! Check out our guide on Prime Gaming to find out how you can get a free sub each month!

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

