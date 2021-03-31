ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 50 - The Warrior Princess wins Join Bryan for the start of another adventure on his quest through the entire N64 library released in North America.

What a Wednesday for Shacknews Twitch! We had a Crabcast with my favorite tech wizard, Chris. There's an extra special Shacknews Staff Among Us Airship special starting now! It all leads up to the regular retro revival every hump day on our channel with Stevetendo and skankcore64 to cap it all off! Make sure you stick around for all the excitement and be ready at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET for the start of a new N64 adventure!

Episode 50 - The Warrior Princess wins

Tonight, after all the Shacknews Twitch festivities of the day, skankcore64 will be there to take us into late-night with Xena: Warrior Princess: The Talisman of fate. Your votes have been counted in the latest Twitter poll and Xena has defeated the challengers with a respectable runner-up status for Fighters Destiny. Your voice has been heard and I'll play though this mid-'90s TV licensed game - those gotta be good! - until the credits roll!

There's a twist, however, with the next next game already chosen as well! Shacknews Stimulus Games competitor and long-time Do-it-for-Shacknews-er BadKitty64 has redeemed the first reward to pick the next game on skankcore64! I'll reveal that later tonight so tune in to find out with the embedded stream or over at Shacknews Twitch!

As always, I'd like to thank everyone that supports Shacknews Twitch in whatever way possible. If you're just lurking in the chat, or sharing our streaming on social media, or talking with the hosts and other viewers, you're doing it for Shacknews! To help keep all the good times rolling, please consider a monthly Twitch subscription to our channel. You can even get a free sub each month with Prime Gaming, our guide on linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts can help get you started!