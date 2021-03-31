ShackStream: Long haulin' never looked so good Today's episode of the ShackStream follows Tech Editor Chris Jarrard on a journey to discover what is new in the latest American Truck Simulator update.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode is all about the open road. Specifically, how much nicer this open road looks thanks to a rendering engine overhaul that just landed for American Truck Simulator. This series has never been known for its looks, but that could all change thanks to a push for more realistic lighting and materials.

Resident rubber duck Chris Jarrard has a fake virtual CDL and a couple of hours to rack up the miles. This container of whale blubber has to make it from Bakersfield to Aurora before it melts. No one else can handle the job.

The fun kicks off at 05:00 p.m ET (02:00 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

