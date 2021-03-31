Retro hack-'n-slash Battle Axe is coming stateside with the aid of Limited Run Games Numskull Games is partnering with Limited Run Games to bring physical versions of Battle Axe to North America starting in April 2021.

Battle Axe is a pretty rad looking top-down fantasy hack-‘n-slash action game inspired by similar retro titles of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Developed by Numskull Games, it had a successful run on KickStarter and is slated to arrive this year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. In North America, that will begin with the aid of Limited Run Games, who has partnered with Numskull Games to create physical versions of Battle Axe, which will start with PS4 and Switch launches in April 2021.

Numskull Games and Limited Run Games announced their partnership on Battle Axe’s North American launch in a press release on the Limited Run Games website on March 31, 2021. The two groups have worked together in the past and are happy to partner up once more to bring Battle Axe to players in late April.

“Having previously collaborated with Limited Run Games (LRG), I am very aware how they treat great games with care and affection to reach interested gamers,” Managing Director of Numskull Games Martin Defries said. “I am delighted to be able to partner again with Limited Run Games to ensure Numskull Games releases will be available in the USA.”

As is often the case with Limited Run Games releases, Battle Axe will feature standard and collector's "Badge Edition" copies in its PS4 and Switch North American releases.

The feeling was mutual for Limited Run Games.

“We’re very excited about our partnership with Numskull Games,” Limited Run Games Co-Founder Douglas Bogart stated. “We can’t wait to be able to offer Battle Axe to our fans and Numskull fans in North America. We think this is a strong start to the partnership and Battle Axe fits perfectly into the current distributed lineup from LRG.”

If you want to get your hands on some classic pixelated-style top down hack-‘n-slash co-op or solo fun, be sure to be on the look out for further details on Battle Axe leading up to its North American release in April 2021. We’ll have the latest details here, such as concrete release date, as they become available.