New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Xbox adds backwards compatible titles to Cloud Gaming

Xbox is once again expanding its Cloud Gaming service to include backwards compatible titles.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Xbox brand has made it a strong priority to take good care of older titles, ensuring that they’re easily accessible on future devices. Quite frequently, we see more and more retro games added to the Microsoft store for players to pick up. Now, backwards compatible games are getting Cloud Gaming support, allowing players to take Xbox 360 and original Xbox games with them on the go.

Microsoft made the announcement with a post to Xbox Wire. Cloud Gaming allows players to take their favorite Xbox games with them on the go, using a smartphone or tablet. Now, 16 backwards compatible games are available via this service for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The following retro titles are playable with Xbox Cloud Gaming:

  • Banjo-Kazooie
  • Banjo-Tooie
  • Double Dragon Neon
  • Fable II
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Gears of War 2
  • Gears of War 3
  • Gears of War: Judgment
  • Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)
  • Kameo
  • Perfect Dark
  • Perfect Dark Zero
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
  • Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)
  • Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

Xbox’s Cloud Gaming service already features a wide range of video games, and is now welcoming some beloved retro titles to the party. Players will also be able to access past save when jumping into these classic titles through the cloud.

16 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are available via Cloud Gaming, but Microsoft states that more will come in the future. To access these titles and others, you’ll need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola