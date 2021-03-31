Xbox adds backwards compatible titles to Cloud Gaming
Xbox is once again expanding its Cloud Gaming service to include backwards compatible titles.
The Xbox brand has made it a strong priority to take good care of older titles, ensuring that they’re easily accessible on future devices. Quite frequently, we see more and more retro games added to the Microsoft store for players to pick up. Now, backwards compatible games are getting Cloud Gaming support, allowing players to take Xbox 360 and original Xbox games with them on the go.
Microsoft made the announcement with a post to Xbox Wire. Cloud Gaming allows players to take their favorite Xbox games with them on the go, using a smartphone or tablet. Now, 16 backwards compatible games are available via this service for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The following retro titles are playable with Xbox Cloud Gaming:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Double Dragon Neon
- Fable II
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)
- Kameo
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)
- Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)
Xbox’s Cloud Gaming service already features a wide range of video games, and is now welcoming some beloved retro titles to the party. Players will also be able to access past save when jumping into these classic titles through the cloud.
16 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are available via Cloud Gaming, but Microsoft states that more will come in the future. To access these titles and others, you’ll need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
