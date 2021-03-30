Unboxing & Review: Hasbro Ghostbusters Showcase Video Editor Greg Burke lives the dream and gets to open up a wad of new Ghostbusters merch.

Of all the various pop culture properties that are near and dear to the hearts of the children of the 80s, Ghostbusters might be one of the best. An all-time classic comedy film loaded with some of the funniest people who ever lived in their absolute primes, iconic ghost designs, and an ocean of tie-in merchandise ensured that the franchise would remain in the cultural zeitgeist. Nearly 40 years after the movie first released, nerds of a certain age are still thrilled at the thought of new Ghostbusters gear to acquire and collect.

Our own Video Editor Greg Burke invited fellow Ghostbusters aficionado Chris Nance over to unbox and show off a wide range of new collectibles that are sure to catch the eye of anyone who has dreamt of spending some time behind the wheel of the Ecto-1.

First up, the duo takes a look at one of Playskool’s new Stay-Puft Marshmallow man figures. As one of the most reasonably-priced bits of memorabilia covered in the video, it actually has a chance to end up in the hands of kids instead of yuppie millennials. Following that, a crossover figure from the Transformers universe makes an appearance. Ectotron can swap between robot and 1950s Cadillac ambulance forms.

Next up is the Hasbro Plasma Series Ecto-1 model. It offers a detailed replica of the iconic Cadillac from the movie and cartoons at a price that won’t cause too much pain. Last, but not least, the boys open up a Kenner Ghost Popper. It is a plastic launcher that fires orange ping pong balls at cardboard targets. It is a recreation of one of the many Kenner toys from the original run celebrating The Real Ghostbusters cartoon in the 1980s.

For more unboxings, reviews, and interviews with all the folks responsible for creating the biggest games and technological advances in the industry, be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.