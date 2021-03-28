ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 49 - Snowboard Kid(s) Rock It's time for another Sunday edition of skankcore64 and the quest through every North American N64 game live on Shacknews Twitch!

Every Sunday afternoon we cap off our week of livestreaming with a second helping of skankcore64 and my journey through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America. The end of another game approaches, let's see if I can't roll some more credits today or if it'll have to wait until Wednesday night. Join me live on Shacknews Twitch at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET for all the excitement!

Episode 49 - Snowboard Kid(s) Rock

I think the hardest courses are behind me now. It's been a painful trip down Grass Valley and Quicksand Valley and it's fitting that the two hardest courses wouldn't even have any snow involved. Those two combined account for over half the time I've spent in Snowboard Kids with easily 5 hours or so if I add it all up. If you've been watching, you know just how brutal they truly are, with luck being the main factor of determining a winner.

Now that they're out of the way, I'm setting my sights on the last two battle races left in Snowboard Kids. I know I've said that before but these really are the last two coming up later today! Scope the remaining nail-biting snowboard battles here with the embedded viewer or head on over to Shacknews Twitch for a chair lift straight to the top!

