Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - A/V Super Challenge The Shacknews Audio/Video team is coming back to the competitive arena alongside some new faces in today's Stimulus Games challenge!

It’s another weekend, and following the start of a stellar season opener, the Shacknews Stimulus Games has returned! The global economy needs stimulation and we figure we’re the proper folks to deliver, not to mention the fact that we just so happen to have some fantastic gaming competition lined up to go with it. And this week, our Shacknews A/V team will return to throw down in the impending battles ahead!

It’s been quite some time since the Stimulus Games began in 2020, but originally it was started with both gaming competition and our A/V team in mind. We had a lot of plans that fell through thanks to an awful pandemic and wanted to offer a way to keep supporting the talented folks that help Shacknews Electronic Sports Productions. As an aside, we also have longtime Shacker and supporter BadKitty64 joining us to throw down in this one!

With that in mind, tune in as we go live with the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - A/V Super Challenge at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

The details of today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - A/V Super Challenge are as follows:

The games will be Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Tetris 99, and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Tetris 99 will be a series of group competitions. First, second, and third placings will earn points in each game with overall points taking first, second, and third for the entire game’s challenge.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary will be a double elimination tournament.

All participants in today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games are compensated equally. All that’s truly on the line is bragging rights, honor, and the Shacknews Stimulus Games A/V championship!

We know that Shacknews can’t fix the global economy on its own, but it won’t stop us from giving it our best. With some luck and combined effort, the situation will improve to where perhaps we can once again bring Shacknews Electronic Sports events back the way we once intended. But until then, the Stimulus Games will continue to stimulate the masses with its unique brand of gaming competition. Join in and watch as it goes live at 1 p.m. PT!