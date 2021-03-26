Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 26: Epic Games Store Spring Sale

If you're looking for good PC games this weekend, you picked the right time to go shopping. Leading things off this weekend is the Epic Games Store. They're throwing their big Spring Sale and that includes a handful of Epic Games Store exclusives, including Hitman 3. In fact, this is Hitman 3's first big discount, so pick it up while you can.

Steam, along with Epic and the Humble Store, is celebrating the BAFTA Game Awards. They have discounts on some of the best games from the past few years, including price drops on past winners and nominees. That includes Half-Life: Alyx, which is celebrating its first birthday. On top of that, Valve's storefront is also having a sale on games that you experience with others, whether it be direct co-op or otherwise, with the Remote Play Together sale. If that's still not enough, the best of Square Enix is available, as well.

But maybe you don't like DRM. That's okay, because GOG.com is holding its massive Spring Sale. Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and more are all available with no DRM attached. Pick up a game today and play freely!

Lastly, the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale is still going. If you're on the fence about Watch Dogs: Legion, now's the time to try it out. There's a free weekend going down for the next few days!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March and April, select from the following games: The Falconeer, Call of Cthulhu, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, MudRunner, Nine Parchments, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Starpoint Gemini: Warlords, Crimes & Punishments: Sherlock Holmes, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, Killing Floor 2, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, For Honor, Faeria, Rayman Legends, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, Tales of the Neon Sea, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Oriental Empires, Through the Darkest of Times, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between Control Standard Edition, XCOM: Chimera Squad, ELEX, Kingdom: Two Crowns, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Hotshot Racing, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Cyber Hook, Pesterquest, Wildfire, Boreal Blade, and Ageless. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until April 6.

Pay $1 for Stellaris. Pay more than the average $9.60 for the Utopia, Plantoids Species Pack, and Leviathans DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Synthetic Dawn, Apocalypse, MegaCorp, and Ancient Relics Story DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $13 to receive Edna & Harvey: The Breakout, Silence, Deponia Doomsday, State of Mind, The Long Journey Home, Chaos on Deponia, Deponia, Goodbye Deponia, A Year of Rain, Anna's Quest, Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes, The Night of the Rabbit, The Whispered World Special Edition, The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, The Dark Eye: Memoria, A New Beginning: Final Cut, Blackguards 2, Blackguards, Fire: Unghs Quest, and 1954 Alcatraz. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for The Flame in the Flood and Hue. Pay more than the average $6.41 for Table Manners, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, and Manual Samuel. Pay $9 or more to also receive Bomber Crew, Space Crew, Autonauts, For The King, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, and American Fugitive. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Absolute Drift: Zen Edition. Pay more than the average $10.38 for Dirt Rally 2.0, GRIP: Combat Racing, and Pacer. Pay $12 or more to also receive Assetto Corsa (w/Dream Packs 1, 2, and 3, the Ferrari 70 Anniversary Pack, Ready to Race Pack, and Tripl3 Pack), KartKraft, and Monster Truck Championship. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam