Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 26: Epic Games Store Spring Sale

If you're looking for good PC games this weekend, you picked the right time to go shopping. Leading things off this weekend is the Epic Games Store. They're throwing their big Spring Sale and that includes a handful of Epic Games Store exclusives, including Hitman 3. In fact, this is Hitman 3's first big discount, so pick it up while you can.
Steam, along with Epic and the Humble Store, is celebrating the BAFTA Game Awards. They have discounts on some of the best games from the past few years, including price drops on past winners and nominees. That includes Half-Life: Alyx, which is celebrating its first birthday. On top of that, Valve's storefront is also having a sale on games that you experience with others, whether it be direct co-op or otherwise, with the Remote Play Together sale. If that's still not enough, the best of Square Enix is available, as well.
But maybe you don't like DRM. That's okay, because GOG.com is holding its massive Spring Sale. Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and more are all available with no DRM attached. Pick up a game today and play freely!
Lastly, the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale is still going. If you're on the fence about Watch Dogs: Legion, now's the time to try it out. There's a free weekend going down for the next few days!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Creature in the Well - FREE until 4/1
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Spring Sale
- Hitman 3 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Godfall - $39.59 (34% off)
- Fuser - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/28 at 6AM PT)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Twin Mirror - $19.49 (35% off)
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- SnowRunner - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $39.59 (34% off)
- Production Line - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mortal Shell - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $5.99 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Spring Sale.
- BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $53.99 (10% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Spiritfarer - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Last Campfire - $10.49 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Carrion - $13.39 (33% off)
- Airborne Kingdom - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $15.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March and April, select from the following games: The Falconeer, Call of Cthulhu, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, MudRunner, Nine Parchments, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Starpoint Gemini: Warlords, Crimes & Punishments: Sherlock Holmes, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, Killing Floor 2, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, For Honor, Faeria, Rayman Legends, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, Tales of the Neon Sea, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Oriental Empires, Through the Darkest of Times, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- AVICII Invector [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky Companions [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Crusader Kings III [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $13.59 (32% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [UPlay] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $36.74 (27% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle [Steam] - $3.64 (91% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $22.50 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $32.19 (36% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Spiritfarer - $22.49 (25% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.74 (15% off)
- Mad Max - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle - $57.52 (32% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Haven - $19.99 (20% off)
- Carrion - $13.39 (33% off)
- Ghostrunner - $20.09 (33% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $23.99 (40% off)
- DUSK - $11.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus - $13.59 (66% off)
- XCOM 2 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance - $8.49 (15% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $8.49 (15% off)
- Ion Fury - $14.99 (40% off)
- Frostpunk - $10.19 (66% off)
- Tropico 6 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $4.96 (80% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $24.29 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tron 2.0 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- The GOG.com Spring Sale is underway! Be sure to find the full list of deals over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Dark Souls III [Steam] - $13.20 (78% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $44.00 (56% off)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $34.45 (71% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition [Steam] - $13.37 (86% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX [Steam] - $10.50 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII [Steam] - $6.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between Control Standard Edition, XCOM: Chimera Squad, ELEX, Kingdom: Two Crowns, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Hotshot Racing, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Cyber Hook, Pesterquest, Wildfire, Boreal Blade, and Ageless. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until April 6.
Pay $1 for Stellaris. Pay more than the average $9.60 for the Utopia, Plantoids Species Pack, and Leviathans DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Synthetic Dawn, Apocalypse, MegaCorp, and Ancient Relics Story DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $13 to receive Edna & Harvey: The Breakout, Silence, Deponia Doomsday, State of Mind, The Long Journey Home, Chaos on Deponia, Deponia, Goodbye Deponia, A Year of Rain, Anna's Quest, Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes, The Night of the Rabbit, The Whispered World Special Edition, The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, The Dark Eye: Memoria, A New Beginning: Final Cut, Blackguards 2, Blackguards, Fire: Unghs Quest, and 1954 Alcatraz. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for The Flame in the Flood and Hue. Pay more than the average $6.41 for Table Manners, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, and Manual Samuel. Pay $9 or more to also receive Bomber Crew, Space Crew, Autonauts, For The King, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, and American Fugitive. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Absolute Drift: Zen Edition. Pay more than the average $10.38 for Dirt Rally 2.0, GRIP: Combat Racing, and Pacer. Pay $12 or more to also receive Assetto Corsa (w/Dream Packs 1, 2, and 3, the Ferrari 70 Anniversary Pack, Ready to Race Pack, and Tripl3 Pack), KartKraft, and Monster Truck Championship. These activate on Steam.
- BAFTA Game Awards Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gris [Steam] - $6.79 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's BAFTA Game Awards Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $12.79 (60% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Activision Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Singularity [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Prototype [Steam] - $6.59 (67% off)
- GUN [Steam] - $6.59 (67% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Rockstar Week Sale.
- Adventure Beyond Sale
- Maneater [Epic] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Lost Ember [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Floor 13: Deep State [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Adventure Beyond Sale.
- Better Together Sale
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.99 (20% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Outward [Steam/Epic] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Better Together Sale.
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Spring Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/28 at 6AM PT)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $51.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Steep - $6.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- BAFTA Game Awards Sale
- Half-Life: Alyx - $35.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light - $26.79 (33% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $13.99 (30% off)
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $22.49 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $13.39 (33% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.74 (33% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $8.70 (33% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam BAFTA Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $29.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $14.80 (87% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.63 (90% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.76 (60% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $5.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Publisher Weekend.
- Remote Play Together Sale
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Stardew Valley 2 - $11.99 (20% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $11.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.74 (35% off)
- Dirt 5 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- What the Golf? - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $7.99 (80% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Battleblock Theater - $2.99 (80% off)
- Castle Crashers - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Remote Play Together Sale.
- Rockstar Games Sale
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.80 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $8.99 (70% off)
- Max Payne 3 Complete Edition - $10.49 (70% off)
- Bully Scholarship Edition - $5.24 (65% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- AO Tennis 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Monster Train - $14.99 (40% off)
- Hell Let Loose [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/29 at 10AM PT)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $49.67 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $17.99 (70% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 3 - $26.99 (40% off)
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure - $11.89 (30% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 26: Epic Games Store Spring Sale
Vampyr was at least some of the Remember Me team, not the LiS team. I enjoyed it but it had some serious flaws like a narrative that starts falling apart towards the end and poorly designed dialogue sections where it’s just you and a very janky long-winded static talking head.
High notes were the exploration (very much like Remember Me, with lots of interesting, lived in details) and some really amazing voice acting from the main leads. The romance was definitely one of the better ones I’ve encountered in a game, which I usually hate, and playing a skill set that was all sucking blood and using vampire powers was fun and the only good choice for the combat.
Overall they needed a bigger budget and a production team who could rein in the massive Eurojank. Twin Mirror is probably better though!
EGS is easy to use. It feels like the steam app from a couple years ago, they have some refinement and polish to work on but it ain't all that bad. I generally don't leave it running in the background because I feel it is a little more resource demanding than it should be, but that's my only major complaint.
