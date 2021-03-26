New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 26: Epic Games Store Spring Sale

The Epic Games Store Spring Sale, including the first major discount on Hitman 3, is just the beginning for a massive weekend of PC gaming deals.
Ozzie Mejia
12

If you're looking for good PC games this weekend, you picked the right time to go shopping. Leading things off this weekend is the Epic Games Store. They're throwing their big Spring Sale and that includes a handful of Epic Games Store exclusives, including Hitman 3. In fact, this is Hitman 3's first big discount, so pick it up while you can.

Steam, along with Epic and the Humble Store, is celebrating the BAFTA Game Awards. They have discounts on some of the best games from the past few years, including price drops on past winners and nominees. That includes Half-Life: Alyx, which is celebrating its first birthday. On top of that, Valve's storefront is also having a sale on games that you experience with others, whether it be direct co-op or otherwise, with the Remote Play Together sale. If that's still not enough, the best of Square Enix is available, as well.

But maybe you don't like DRM. That's okay, because GOG.com is holding its massive Spring Sale. Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and more are all available with no DRM attached. Pick up a game today and play freely!

Lastly, the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale is still going. If you're on the fence about Watch Dogs: Legion, now's the time to try it out. There's a free weekend going down for the next few days!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March and April, select from the following games: The Falconeer, Call of Cthulhu, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, MudRunner, Nine Parchments, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Starpoint Gemini: Warlords, Crimes & Punishments: Sherlock Holmes, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, Killing Floor 2, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, For Honor, Faeria, Rayman Legends, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, Tales of the Neon Sea, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Oriental Empires, Through the Darkest of Times, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between Control Standard Edition, XCOM: Chimera Squad, ELEX, Kingdom: Two Crowns, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Hotshot Racing, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Cyber Hook, Pesterquest, Wildfire, Boreal Blade, and Ageless. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until April 6.

Pay $1 for Stellaris. Pay more than the average $9.60 for the Utopia, Plantoids Species Pack, and Leviathans DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Synthetic Dawn, Apocalypse, MegaCorp, and Ancient Relics Story DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $13 to receive Edna & Harvey: The Breakout, Silence, Deponia Doomsday, State of Mind, The Long Journey Home, Chaos on Deponia, Deponia, Goodbye Deponia, A Year of Rain, Anna's Quest, Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes, The Night of the Rabbit, The Whispered World Special Edition, The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, The Dark Eye: Memoria, A New Beginning: Final Cut, Blackguards 2, Blackguards, Fire: Unghs Quest, and 1954 Alcatraz. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for The Flame in the Flood and Hue. Pay more than the average $6.41 for Table Manners, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, and Manual Samuel. Pay $9 or more to also receive Bomber Crew, Space Crew, Autonauts, For The King, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, and American Fugitive. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Absolute Drift: Zen Edition. Pay more than the average $10.38 for Dirt Rally 2.0, GRIP: Combat Racing, and Pacer. Pay $12 or more to also receive Assetto Corsa (w/Dream Packs 1, 2, and 3, the Ferrari 70 Anniversary Pack, Ready to Race Pack, and Tripl3 Pack), KartKraft, and Monster Truck Championship. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 26, 2021 1:30 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 26: Epic Games Store Spring Sale

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 26, 2021 1:31 PM

      I love you Ozzie Mejia :(

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 26, 2021 1:36 PM

      Thanks Ozzie

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 26, 2021 1:43 PM

      Ooo, Twin Mirror is on sale, can somebody who uses EGS tell me is it easy to use, that is apparently the only place to buy it from and I am reluctant to have yet another login/password and launcher to deal with

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 26, 2021 1:48 PM

        d0gnose, I want to play it

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 26, 2021 1:50 PM

          Yeah me too, was gonna wait for Steam but it is Dontnod, ya know??? :(

          • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            March 26, 2021 1:51 PM

            Maybe we should wait 'n see what shirif thinks about it?

            • shirif legacy 10 years
              reply
              March 26, 2021 1:52 PM

              I am waiting too. For ne Dontnod is a wait and see, buy on sale. They burned their rep with me

              • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                reply
                March 26, 2021 1:54 PM

                What game did you play that I missed, I loved LiS2 and Tell Me Why.

                • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  March 26, 2021 2:02 PM

                  dognose, he needs to tell you why

                • shirif legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  March 26, 2021 2:17 PM

                  All opinions my own. I played almost them all, except couldn't play more of Vampyr. It stank

                  • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                    reply
                    March 26, 2021 2:18 PM

                    Oh I forgot about that, never bought it. Different team than the others though I think

                    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                      reply
                      March 26, 2021 3:14 PM

                      Vampyr was at least some of the Remember Me team, not the LiS team. I enjoyed it but it had some serious flaws like a narrative that starts falling apart towards the end and poorly designed dialogue sections where it’s just you and a very janky long-winded static talking head.

                      High notes were the exploration (very much like Remember Me, with lots of interesting, lived in details) and some really amazing voice acting from the main leads. The romance was definitely one of the better ones I’ve encountered in a game, which I usually hate, and playing a skill set that was all sucking blood and using vampire powers was fun and the only good choice for the combat.

                      Overall they needed a bigger budget and a production team who could rein in the massive Eurojank. Twin Mirror is probably better though!

                  • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    March 26, 2021 2:20 PM

                    I never played Vampyr. I heard it sucked arse and avoided it.

            • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              March 26, 2021 1:52 PM

              Oh I have no doubts I will enjoy the game, it is EGS that I am concerned about. Is it fairly seamless or is it like GFWL where it is so frustrating I will refuse to buy anything from it again

              • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                March 26, 2021 1:53 PM

                0h, okay, I will wait for your review.

              • Xanthos legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                March 26, 2021 2:03 PM

                EGS is easy to use. It feels like the steam app from a couple years ago, they have some refinement and polish to work on but it ain't all that bad. I generally don't leave it running in the background because I feel it is a little more resource demanding than it should be, but that's my only major complaint.

                • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  March 26, 2021 2:05 PM

                  Okay thanks, a new Dontnod is hard enough to pass up at $40 but impossible at $20 :(

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 26, 2021 1:44 PM

      Ion Fury $15 (US) at GOG :O

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 26, 2021 1:46 PM

      Life is Strange 2 60% off :O

    • Lawgiver legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 26, 2021 2:48 PM

      https://www.gog.com/game/tron_20 worth

    • mobab legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 26, 2021 2:54 PM

      Was thinking of getting dos2, but trails of cold steel 4 is out in a week or so. Decisions decisions...

