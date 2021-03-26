Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 26: Sony Play at Home 2021

Spring break is here for many young people and if you're still trying to ride out (what's hopefully) the last days of the pandemic at home, you're probably going to need some games to play. Fortunately, Sony is doing its part to help by offering a handful of great games absolutely free. Play at Home 2021 has kicked into high gear, as nine games join Ratchet & Clank as free offerings for your PS4. And yes, you can take them along with you to your PS5.

If you want something more current, now's the time to jump into Watch Dogs: Legion. There's a free weekend going down right now, so be sure to boot up your console of choice and jump right in.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch