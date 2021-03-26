Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 26: Sony Play at Home 2021

Spring break is here for many young people and if you're still trying to ride out (what's hopefully) the last days of the pandemic at home, you're probably going to need some games to play. Fortunately, Sony is doing its part to help by offering a handful of great games absolutely free. Play at Home 2021 has kicked into high gear, as nine games join Ratchet & Clank as free offerings for your PS4. And yes, you can take them along with you to your PS5.
If you want something more current, now's the time to jump into Watch Dogs: Legion. There's a free weekend going down right now, so be sure to boot up your console of choice and jump right in.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Warface: Breakout - FREE!
- Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse - FREE!
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/28 at 6AM PT)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat Out of Hell - $5.99 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- NHL 21 - $23.99 (60% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/28)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- Jump Force - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/28)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - $20.09 (33% off)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/28)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Farming Sale
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Slime Rancher - $5.99 (70% off)
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Atomicrops - $8.99 (40% off)
- Cities: Skylines Xbox One Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Don't Starve Mega Pack 2020 - $16.24 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Farming Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5 & PS4] - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/28 at 6AM PT)
- PlayStation Play at Home
- Mega March
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/24)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- NHL 21 - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - $19.79 (34% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $12.99 (35% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $12.99 (35% off)
- Haven [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Torchlight III - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mega March Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Streets of Rage 4 - $16.24 (35% off)
- World War Z - $8.99 (70% off)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Last Guardian - $12.99 (35% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Patapon 2 Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Patapon Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $8.99 (55% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $2.24 (85% off)
- Windjammers - $5.99 (60% off)
- Gravity Rush Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake [Not eligible for PS5 upgrade] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destruction AllStars [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Maquette [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Remnant: From the Ashes - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Kate Bishop PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Ubisoft Spring Savings Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2021 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $9.99 (84% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $13.59 (84% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Family Feud - $20.09 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- UNO for Nintendo Switch - $3.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K Battlegrounds 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (20% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (40% off)
- I Am Dead - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Last Campfire - $8.99 (40% off)
- Murder by Numbers - $7.49 (50% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
- Telling Lies - $8.99 (55% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $7.49 (75% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $4.99 (75% off)
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ashen - $13.99 (65% off)
- SpeedRunners - $7.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Gone Home - $3.74 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $9.80 (34% off)
- Guilty Gear - $6.90 (31% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction Special Edition - $19.50 (61% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 26: Sony Play at Home 2021