Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 26: Sony Play at Home 2021

PlayStation owners can pick up ten free games right now with no strings attached. If that's not enough, Watch Dogs: Legion has a free weekend happening now.
Spring break is here for many young people and if you're still trying to ride out (what's hopefully) the last days of the pandemic at home, you're probably going to need some games to play. Fortunately, Sony is doing its part to help by offering a handful of great games absolutely free. Play at Home 2021 has kicked into high gear, as nine games join Ratchet & Clank as free offerings for your PS4. And yes, you can take them along with you to your PS5.

If you want something more current, now's the time to jump into Watch Dogs: Legion. There's a free weekend going down right now, so be sure to boot up your console of choice and jump right in.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

