Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard may be the final name of the franchise's 2021 game Sledgehammer's upcoming Call of Duty title for 2021 will be a return to World War 2, possibly in an alternate 1950s where the war didn't end.

A new Call of Duty in 2021 is assured. We had already heard that Sledgehammer Games would probably be running solo duty on developing the next one, though little was known as far as details for what the next game’s focus would be. Recently, a slew of new details came out. Not only is Sledgehammer Games taking players back to World War 2, but we may have a final title for the game as well. It seems as though the next game will officially be called Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard.

The new details including the title for the next Call of Duty were shared in a recent report from Eurogamer. Rumor had been going around about the next Call of Duty returning to World War 2 for some time. However, sources told Eurogamer that Activision and Sledgehammer’s official title for the game was going to be Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard, picking up from the previous WW2 title also developed by Sledgehammer.

Sledgehammer Games' Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard is looking very likely like a continuation of 2017's Call of Duty WW2.

Sledgehammer Games running solo development on the new Call of Duty for 2021 wasn’t exactly a secret. What we didn’t know was that the new game would be a continuation of Sledgehammer’s previously developed Call of Duty WW2 back in 2017. It got decent enough praise and Activision reportedly believes that Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard may be similar. The publisher has apparently made mention that it does not expect the game to perform to the level of the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Even so, rumor is also going that players can expect Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard to take place in an alternate 1950s in which the war didn’t end.

It will be interesting to see what comes of Call of Duty WW2: Vangaurd, or what it might mean for ongoing modes like the battle royale component, Call of Duty: Warzone. With the release planned for later this year, it’s likely we can expect to hear further official details soon.