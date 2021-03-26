Soup Pot to serve up home-cooked meals this August on PC and Xbox Series X A different kind of cooking game is coming to PC and Xbox Series X, as Soup Pot opens the door to more creativity in the kitchen.

There's an increasing number of cooking games hitting the market. A new indie effort revealed during the ID@Xbox stream has decided to get a little more focused. Rather than explore general cooking, the team at Chikon Club is putting a specific emphasis on creativity. This game is called Soup Pot.

Soup Pot will feature over 100 different unlockable recipes. However, Chikon Club is looking to change up the normal formula found in cooking games. Soup Pot will not lock players into minigames and allow for more spontaneity, experimentation, and improvisation. That means a reduction of failure states and more opportunity to salvage a recipe that might have gone sideways. Think of this as a cooking game for somebody who has little-to-no kitchen experience. Of course, you're still cooking for an audience, so make sure you at least make something edible.

What's particularly interesting about Soup Pot is that its a game influenced by Southeast Asian culture. Chikon Club is based in the Philippines, so players will find many of the recipes based on regional dishes. Players are encouraged to play around with their ingredients, so while the aim might be to create whatever's directed in the recipe, going off the beaten (egg) path won't result in penalties.

It won't be long before this game's ready to take out of the oven. Look for Soup Pot to release on PC and Xbox Series X in August. You can learn more about the game on the Chikon Club website.