Fishing RPG Moonglow Bay announced during ID@Xbox Showcase

Developers Bunnyhug aim to bring relaxing Canadian fishing village vibes to life.

Chris Jarrard
Microsoft held a special ID@Xbox Showcase event today to put the spotlight on a variety of titles headed to Xbox consoles and Game Pass. One such game is Moonglow Bay, a slice-of-life fishing RPG from Bunnyhug. Players can set out to bring fishing back to a quaint Candian village on the east coast later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.


This story is developing...

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

