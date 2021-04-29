New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

ShackStream: Shack Air Aerosoft CRJ-700 from London to Boston

In this week's Shack Air flight, we're stepping up to a small airliner by trying out Aerosoft's recently released CRJ-700 in a quick trip from London, Ontario, Canada, to Boston.
Jan Ole Peek
1

This week will see Shack Air fire up the jet engines in its newly acquired CRJ-700! The recently released small regional airliner is Aerosoft's first official addition for this generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

After receiving a fresh coat of Shack Air livery, we're set to depart from London, Ontario, Canada, on a short flight east to Boston. This flight will focus more on the CRJ-700's systems, including loading cargo, passengers, and trying not to let the thing break apart due to too much speed after takeoff.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to witness this maiden voyage. Have we mentioned that Jan has successfully taken off in this plane several times but hasn't had a smooth landing yet? So strap in! 

Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola