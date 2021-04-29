ShackStream: Shack Air Aerosoft CRJ-700 from London to Boston In this week's Shack Air flight, we're stepping up to a small airliner by trying out Aerosoft's recently released CRJ-700 in a quick trip from London, Ontario, Canada, to Boston.

This week will see Shack Air fire up the jet engines in its newly acquired CRJ-700! The recently released small regional airliner is Aerosoft's first official addition for this generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

After receiving a fresh coat of Shack Air livery, we're set to depart from London, Ontario, Canada, on a short flight east to Boston. This flight will focus more on the CRJ-700's systems, including loading cargo, passengers, and trying not to let the thing break apart due to too much speed after takeoff.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to witness this maiden voyage. Have we mentioned that Jan has successfully taken off in this plane several times but hasn't had a smooth landing yet? So strap in!

