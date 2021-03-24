New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 48 - They're not Snowboard Kidding around

The quest to beat all North American N64 releases continues with more Snowboard Kids and the final battle races.
Bryan Lefler
Tonight, after the Stevetendo show, Shacknews Twitch continues the Wednesday retro takeover with more skankcore64 and the quest through every Nintendo 64 game. Tonight will showcase the final battle races of Snowboard Kids, but will we roll credits as well? There's only one way to find out by watching live, at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET!

Episode 48 - They're not Snowboard Kidding around

Snowboard Kids has worn out its welcome. It starts fun and innocent enough but near the end, it becomes a grueling test of patience and luck. Starting with the fifth battle race out of nine total, this game takes off the kid gloves and starts demolishing the fun times you've had until that point. Forget pulling away into an insurmountable lead, the CPU might be able to pull that off but there's no such thing happening to the player.

It seems my only course of action now is to desperately keep up with the pack and try to steal a win from behind with smart item management. The problem is those items are severely limited by chance, making it a real crap shoot if you'll end up with just the right tool at the right time. There's only three races left but it's going to take every ounce of determination to see them through with a win. Check out all the snowboarding action here with the embedded viewer or at Shacknews Twitch proper.

I'd like to extend an extra special thank you to everyone that has supported not only skankcore64, but all of the Shacknews livestreams. Talking with you while streaming, seeing the love on social media, or just knowing that you're lurking in chat is appreciated by everyone involved with Shacknews Twitch. If you'd like to extend your support even more, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. You can even get a free sub each month with Prime Gaming, check out our guide on linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts for more information.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

