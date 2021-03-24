Rocket League Sideswipe announced for iOS and Android Rocket League is about to go mobile, as Psyonix has begun work on an iOS and Android game called Rocket League Sideswipe.

Rocket League has become a phenomenon on PC and consoles over the past five years. The next step for Psyonix now appears to be to conquer the mobile gaming space. On Wednesday, the San Diego based developer announced that development has begun on a mobile iteration of the vehicular sports game. The game will be known as Rocket League Sideswipe.

"Rocket League Sideswipe will feature mobile controls that are easy to pick up whether you're a master of Rocket League or a new player still learning your way around the field," reads the announcement on the Rocket League website. "Plus, there are advanced mechanics, just like Rocket League, for those who want to climb the Competitive Ranks. In the garage, Rocket League Sideswipe will have robust car customization similar to Rocket League. Players can also expect an online Ranking system for competitive play. We have a lot more to reveal about the game in the coming months as we get closer to release."

Rocket League Sideswipe will offer 1v1 and 2v2 online matches, which will all unfold over bite-sized two-minute sessions. The game will feature its own set of vehicles, customizations, and more. No word yet on whether Sideswipe players will be able to interact with their core Rocket League account in any way.

Rocket League Sideswipe will be released as a free-to-play title on iOS and Android. It's targeting a 2021 release, but if you're in Australia or New Zealand, you can get a taste of the action much sooner. A Regional Alpha has been delployed on Android in those regions and can be picked up from the Google Play store starting today. Additional playable betas in other regions will be made available at a future date. We'll have more to say about Rocket League Sideswipe as development moves forward, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest.