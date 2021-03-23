Riot places 100 Thieves Valorant coach on probation, 100T hits back with video evidence 100 Thieves is set to pay a fine for the delay, while FrosT cops the ruling on the chin.

The competitive esports world is full of intense moments, but most viewers expect these moments to happen inside the game. The latest nail-biting moment that everyone is tracking comes as Riot Games places 100 Thieves coach Hector “FrosT” Rosario on probation following alleged “unprofessional behaviour towards a Tournament Official.” Not taking the claim lying down, 100 Thieves has clapped back with a video of the Valorant training room showcasing Rosario’s side of the conversation.

Riot Games has released a competitive ruling on 100 Thieves in the Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 1 Masters. The statement outlines what took place in the lead up to a match between 100 Thieves and Immortals. Basically, the game was delayed almost an hour as Rosario discussed the server ping with a Tournament Official.

The statement provided by Riot Games also claims that FrosT “threatened to retaliate through 100 Thieves’s social media presence.”

100 Thieves has responded in kind on social media platform Twitter. The tweet states that the esports team disagrees with Riot Games’ position and that FrosT never threatened to leverage its social media platform against the company. 100 Thieves also provided a 4-minute clip of FrosT’s side of the conversation where he can be heard stating, “if you DC us, you are in a bigger shitstorm than we are.”

Riot Games has since updated its statement to reflect that 100 Thieves has provided the video clip but has declined to provide the full video.

All of this started over a disagreement concerning the ruling about server ping. According to 100T’s statement, in a previous match against TSM, the tournament organizer made a ruling on ping that favoured the opponent. The following match – against Immortals – the Tournament Official made a ruling that contradicted the ruling of the previous match which again left 100 Thieves at a disadvantage.

While this may not be where this story ends, 100 Thieves has stated it plans to pay the fine and “move on from this matter.” FrosT has also taken to Twitter to express his frustration at being mischaracterized, but the tweet has since been deleted to be replaced with one that says, “Let’s put this to bed.”