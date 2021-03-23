ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 65 The Legend of Zelda continues tonight!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're hopefully going to put Ganon in his place and restore Hyrule to glory in the Legend of Zelda. There are only a few dungeons left but they're the hardest ones yet. Set to go live at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT, if you're not watching, play that whistle to warp to the nearest computer so you can be there when I defeat Ganon.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 9 p.m. EDT Monday and 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday and then again at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday.

Want to go the extra mile and show support for The Stevetendo Show and other Shacknews productions? Make sure to check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

The Steventendo Show isn't the only high-quality production we have here at Shacknews. Make sure you check out our weekly livestream schedule for a look at all our upcoming shows.