Valheim update 0.148.6 patch notes

The latest patch notes for Valheim have arrived, giving us a solid idea of what lies in wait within update 0.148.6. We’ve broken down all the details below, so please take a look.

Update 0.148.6 hit Valheim early on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The update addresses a number of changes to the game, including a new command to access things like the debug mode, console commands, and more. Here’s a full look at the patch notes as detailed on the game’s event page.

Campfire, Bonfire & hearth take damage when dealing damage

Reinforced chest inventory space increased to 6x4

All boss drops can now float on water

Sunken crypt entrance tweaked (to stop tombstones from getting stuck)

Fixed rotation of Wood tower shield on item stands

Deathsquito & Drake trophy drop rate increased

1 & 2 Star creature HP fix

Night-spawning wolves should be easier to tame now (should stop trying to run away & despawn after starting to tame)

Harpoon does not work on bosses anymore

Ingame console disabled by default (add launch argument "-console" to enable)

The console command for enabling developer/debug commands has been changed to “devcommands” from “imacheater” and a warning message has been added.

Improved enemy projectile reaction system

Battle axe tweaks (hits multiple enemies easier)

Player knockback force is affected by equipment speed modifiers (IE heavy gear will reduce the knockback from enemies)

Blackforest stone tower tweaks

Ward system fixes (You can no longer place a new ward where an enemy ward overlaps)

Comfort calculation fixed

"Failed to connect" error message fixed

Serpent trophy stack fix

Missing Moder spawn location in some worlds fixed (NOTE: For existing worlds "genloc" command needs to be run manually in a local game with dev commands enabled to generate new locations, this is only needed if your specific world has this issue, this is not very common)

Megingjord item-collider fix

Added a slight use-delay on Hammer, Hoe & Cultivator

Hammer remove auto-repeat added

Better network bandwidth handling (should work better on low bandwidth connections & also use higher data rate if possible)

Dolmen location fixes (Stop top stone from falling for no reason)

Fixed removing item from item-stand not always syncing item stats

Server list refresh button can be pressed before the entire list has been downloaded

Better bad connection detection

Fixed issue causing server to send more data the longer a client was connected

Localization updates

You can download the update right now—in fact, Steam has probably already downloaded it if you have automatic updates enabled.