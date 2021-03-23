Amazon Games gathers former Rainbow Six Siege devs to form new Montreal studio Some of the creative leads and original team behind Rainbow Six Siege have been gathered to form Amazon Montreal and work on a new multiplayer experience.

As Amazon continues to search for its proper footing and mark in the game space, it also continues to invest in talent it believes can make all of that possible. There are several Amazon Games offices already, but Amazon just recently added to the bunch again. It has gathered a wealth of creative talent from the original Rainbow Six Siege dev team in order to establish a new studio, Amazon Montreal.

Amazon Games announced the formation of the new Amazon Montreal studio in a press release on March 23, 2021. The studio features key talent previously found at Ubisoft Montreal working on Rainbow Six Siege, including creative directors Xavier Marquis and Romain Rimokh, brand director Alexandre Remy, and lead programmer Luc Bouchard.

“Building upon 8 years of experience with Siege, we are excited to start with a blank page and the creative freedom to create a completely unique experience in the multiplayer space,” said Marquis.

With Marquis’ words, it would seem the team is set to pursue another multiplayer project, though it will remain to be seen if it’s anything like R6: Siege.

Amazon Games today announced it has opened a new game development studio in Montreal, Canada. https://t.co/JVEWUro2wz — Amazon Games (@AMZNGameStudios) March 23, 2021

Nonetheless, the formation of Amazon Montreal marks the next move out of the company as it continues try to make moves within the gaming space. Even with a change in CEO, Amazon has reaffirmed its dedication in gaming initiatives with new chief executive officer Andy Jassy commenting back in February that he believes Amazon Games can find success if it just continues to “hang in there.”

Either way, with New World having been delayed further into Summer 2021, it will remain to be seen how long Amazon Games has to work to figure it out. With the faces that launched Rainbow Six Siege, Amazon Montreal at least looks promising. Stay tuned as we wait to see what this new leg of Amazon Games has up its sleeve for us in the future.