2K acquires HookBang's gaming division 2K and Visual Concepts have announced its acquisition of Hook Bang.

Being the parent company of 2K and Visual Concepts, Take Two has a lot of notable properties and companies under its belt. Now, it looks like the corporation is looking to add another. 2K has announced that it’s acquiring Hook Bang’s gaming division for an undisclosed amount of money.

This news was shared by parent company Take Two on its official website on March 23. Hook Bang’s studio will now be known as Visual Concepts Austin, and is now a part of the studio behind the NBA 2K series. Speaking of NBA 2K, Take Two states that hundreds of developers from its newly acquired studio will work on the NBA 2K games going forward.

“NBA 2K is a vital part of 2K’s publishing business and the larger video game industry, as well as a fixture in [the] global pop culture lexicon,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “We have made many investments in NBA 2K over the years, each of which has helped us reach new heights. HookBang has partnered with us on NBA 2K for the past couple of years, and we’re pleased to welcome its talented team to the Visual Concepts family.”

Interestingly enough, Take Two opted not to disclose how much it paid to acquire Hook Bang’s gaming division. With Hook Bang working on NBA 2K games in the past, it looks like that will be the team’s central focus moving forward. Take Two hasn’t indicated its plans to use the team for other franchises in the near future. For more on Take Two and the NBA 2K series, stick with us here at Shacknews.