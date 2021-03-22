Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey turned the first tweet into an NFT and sold it for $2.9M One of the most expensive NFTs today is Jack Dorsey's very first tweet, which was bought in an auction.

Non-fungible tokens - better known as NFTs, have seen quite the rise in popularity. These digital assets have allowed people to purchase videos and images, verified by the blockchain. A lot of fascinating content has been sold off as an NFT, including a video of NBA superstar LeBron James dunking a basketball. One of the more interesting NFTs was the first ever tweet, which Twitter CEO posted for auction. The auction has closed, and the CEO’s first tweet has sold for $2.9 million.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced back on March 5 that he would be making the first ever tweet into an NFT and auctioning it off, with the proceeds going to the GiveDirectly charity. The auction officially closed on March 21, and was sold for a whopping $21 million. He then went on to show a screenshot of the Bitcoin withdrawal that he’s using to donate.

The bid was won by Bridge Oracle Sina Estavi, though entrepreneur Justin Sun had also been auctioning for the NFT. Originally posted on March 21, 2006, Jack Dorsey’s “just setting up my twttr” post is the first ever tweet shared to the social media platform. With the massive ongoing popularity and significance of Twitter, the tweet that started it all holds a special significance.

Jack Dorsey's original tweet is one of the most expensive NFTs sold to date. If you're a bit confused on how all of this works, we put together a guide on exactly what a non-fungible token is.