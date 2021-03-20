Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Nerdcore Challenge The Stimulus Games return! Join us and our friends from the Nerdcore hiphop scene as we throw down in the first of our gaming gauntlet competitions in 2021!

It is back because it could not be stopped. The global economy needs stimulation and Shacknews aims to provide through the grand competition of the Shacknews Stimulus Games! The Shacknews Stimulus Games of 2021 promise to be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before, and it begins with the return of our friends from the Nerdcore hiphop scene as familiar and new faces prepare to throw down.

Today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games brings our friends from the Nerdcore scene together in the first Stimulus Games competition of 2021. Doc Octave, EyeQ, Neon Death Cat, MC Frontalot, MC Lars, Mega Ran, Richie Branson, and Schaffer the Darklord will be in attendance as we take to the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET to throw down across a collection of gaming tournaments. You can also watch below.

The details of today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Nerdcore Challenge are as follows:

The games will be Brawlhalla, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and Rocket League, in that order.

All tournaments will be double elimination.

All participants in today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games are compensated equally. All that’s truly on the line is bragging rights, honor, and the Shacknews Stimulus Games Nerdcore championship!

Shacknews knows it can’t bring back the global economy alone, but it doesn’t stop us from bringing great competitors together in fantastic gaming competition. We would love to get back to a place where it’s safe to get back together again, but until then, please join us in celebrating good friends and good competition. It’s a fresh new year and the throwdown is about to begin. Tune in and join us as we kick off Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 with the Nerdcore challenge!