An Unfinished Accusation - The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Learn how to complete the quest An Unfinished Accusation in The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos.

After exhausting all of their leads, players will find themselves face to face with a decision. Who do you accuse of killing Halcyon Helen? In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete the quest An Unfinished Accusation.

Warning, this guide contains major spoilers for The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos. As such, we only recommend reading this article after finishing the DLC for yourself.

An Unfinished Accusation – Who to Accuse?

Having completed all the main missions in Murder on Eridanos, you find yourself with a choice. It’s time to inspect the possible killers. Make your way up to the Penthouse in the Grand Colonial and visit the Investigation Board in the room where Felix is hanging out. Here you can see all that you know about the suspects.

Make sure to save your accusations until after you have investigated everyone to get the fully story.

First, there’s Bertie. As Helen’s ex-boyfriend, and someone with a bad temper, it makes sense that he might have lashed out in anger and killed Helen for breaking off their relationship. Unfortunately, the pieces just don’t match up. Bertie seems to have loved Helen too much, and thus wouldn’t have hurt her.

Spencer Woolrich—Helen’s co-star—is the next suspect on the list. As easy as it would be to pin the murder on Spencer, he doesn’t fit the bill either. Sure, he poisoned her, but he only wanted to make her miss the luncheon, not take her life.

Sedrick Kincannon—the leader of SLUG—is also another option, but as it turns out, he had more reason to keep Helen alive than to kill her.

Finally, the Prophet of Profitability looked like a good suspect at the start of Murder on Eridanos, and even admits to “killing” Helen during her quest. Unfortunately, she isn’t the killer either, as Helen was simply knocked unconscious after being left in the wilderness, which means she was killed later.

None of the suspects on the board makes sense, so it’s time to call Ludovico and take a look at all the options. You can blame:

Bertie Holcomb

Spencer Woolrich

The Prophet of Profitability

Sedrick Kincannon

Ludovico himself.

You'll actually notice one new option in the list that wasn't previously available on the investigation board: Ludovico himself. Ultimately, the choice is up to you. You can accuse someone who had reason to, but probably didn't actually kill Helen, or you can accuse whoever you think is actually the killer. Either way, the choice you make doesn't matter as the game automatically triggers another quest called A Naked Hunch.

Now that you know how to complete An Unfinished Accusation, and who to accuse of murdering Helen, be sure to check out the rest of our The Outer Worlds guide for more info.