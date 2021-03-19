Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 19: Free Rainbow Six Siege week

Time flies way too fast these days. This might be a bitter pill to swallow, but can you believe that Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is already on Year 6? Not only that, but it's still getting regular updates! Operation Crimson Heist is now underway, which means there's a new Operator in the house, too. You can take a look at just how much Siege has advanced with a free trial week. That also means the game is available to pick up for cheap across various retailers, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Ubisoft Store, and more.

Elsewhere, Square Enix is coming off a big presentation, which means the full Square catalog is on sale across Steam. The Humble Store is letting you build your own Ubisoft bundle. The Ubisoft Store has kicked off its big Spring Sale. Finally, the best of Bethesda is available through Green Man Gaming.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Ultimate VR Bundle and select from the following games: Star Trek Bridge Crew, Swords of Gargantua, Creed: Rise to Glory, Pixel Ripped 1989, Abode 1 & 2 Bundle, Dick Wilde 2, Elctronauts, A-Tech Cybernetic, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, Space Junkies, Transference, The Assembly, Blaston, Ping Pong VR: Table Tennis Simulator, Dick Wilde, Werewolves Within, and Chess Ultra. Select 3 for $8.99, 4 for $16.99, or 6 for $22.99. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between Control Standard Edition, XCOM: Chimera Squad, ELEX, Kingdom: Two Crowns, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Hotshot Racing, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Cyber Hook, Pesterquest, Wildfire, Boreal Blade, and Ageless. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until April 6.

Pay $1 for Stellaris. Pay more than the average $9.60 for the Utopia, Plantoids Species Pack, and Leviathans DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Synthetic Dawn, Apocalypse, MegaCorp, and Ancient Relics Story DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $13 to receive Edna & Harvey: The Breakout, Silence, Deponia Doomsday, State of Mind, The Long Journey Home, Chaos on Deponia, Deponia, Goodbye Deponia, A Year of Rain, Anna's Quest, Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes, The Night of the Rabbit, The Whispered World Special Edition, The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, The Dark Eye: Memoria, A New Beginning: Final Cut, Blackguards 2, Blackguards, Fire: Unghs Quest, and 1954 Alcatraz. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for The Flame in the Flood and Hue. Pay more than the average $6.41 for the Table Manners, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, and Manual Samuel. Pay $9 or more to also receive Bomber Crew, Space Crew, Autonauts, For The King, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, and American Fugitive. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam