Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 19: Free Rainbow Six Siege week

Time flies way too fast these days. This might be a bitter pill to swallow, but can you believe that Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is already on Year 6? Not only that, but it's still getting regular updates! Operation Crimson Heist is now underway, which means there's a new Operator in the house, too. You can take a look at just how much Siege has advanced with a free trial week. That also means the game is available to pick up for cheap across various retailers, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Ubisoft Store, and more.
Elsewhere, Square Enix is coming off a big presentation, which means the full Square catalog is on sale across Steam. The Humble Store is letting you build your own Ubisoft bundle. The Ubisoft Store has kicked off its big Spring Sale. Finally, the best of Bethesda is available through Green Man Gaming.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Fall - FREE until 3/25
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/24)
- Haven - $19.99 (20% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trials Evolution - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ancient Enemy - $7.49 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Ultimate VR Bundle and select from the following games: Star Trek Bridge Crew, Swords of Gargantua, Creed: Rise to Glory, Pixel Ripped 1989, Abode 1 & 2 Bundle, Dick Wilde 2, Elctronauts, A-Tech Cybernetic, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, Space Junkies, Transference, The Assembly, Blaston, Ping Pong VR: Table Tennis Simulator, Dick Wilde, Werewolves Within, and Chess Ultra. Select 3 for $8.99, 4 for $16.99, or 6 for $22.99. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.
- Watch Dogs 2 [UPlay] - $6.99 (86% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Crusader Kings III [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $22.39 (44% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition [Origin] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Mafia Definitive Edition Trilogy [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [UPlay] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $23.39 (61% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [Origin] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition [Origin] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Sea of Solitude [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle [Steam] - $3.64 (91% off)
Gamersgate
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $16.20 (73% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Steam] - $8.91 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle [Steam] - $3.64 (91% off)
GOG.com
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle - $57.52 (32% off)
- Metro Exodus - $13.59 (66% off)
- Haven - $19.99 (20% off)
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $24.29 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE - $16.98 (66% off)
- The Surge 2 Premium Edition - $16.99 (66% off)
- The Surge Augmented Edition - $10.19 (66% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tron 2.0 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Bethesda Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $30.00 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $30.00 (50% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $10.50 (65% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $10.00 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Bethesda Sale.
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $11.20 (68% off)
- Supreme Commander 2 [Steam] - $2.53 (81% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between Control Standard Edition, XCOM: Chimera Squad, ELEX, Kingdom: Two Crowns, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Hotshot Racing, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Cyber Hook, Pesterquest, Wildfire, Boreal Blade, and Ageless. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until April 6.
Pay $1 for Stellaris. Pay more than the average $9.60 for the Utopia, Plantoids Species Pack, and Leviathans DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Synthetic Dawn, Apocalypse, MegaCorp, and Ancient Relics Story DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $13 to receive Edna & Harvey: The Breakout, Silence, Deponia Doomsday, State of Mind, The Long Journey Home, Chaos on Deponia, Deponia, Goodbye Deponia, A Year of Rain, Anna's Quest, Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes, The Night of the Rabbit, The Whispered World Special Edition, The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, The Dark Eye: Memoria, A New Beginning: Final Cut, Blackguards 2, Blackguards, Fire: Unghs Quest, and 1954 Alcatraz. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for The Flame in the Flood and Hue. Pay more than the average $6.41 for the Table Manners, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, and Manual Samuel. Pay $9 or more to also receive Bomber Crew, Space Crew, Autonauts, For The King, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, and American Fugitive. These activate on Steam.
- Build Your Own Ubisoft Bundle this weekend! Select between already-discounted games, including Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, Anno 1800, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Watch Dogs 2, Assassin's Creed Origins, The Crew 2, Far Cry New Dawn, Anno 2205, Tom Clancy's The Division, Far Cry 3, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Rocksmith 2014 Edition, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Far Cry 4, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Far Cry Primal, For Honor, Assassin's Creed Rogue, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and Watch Dogs. Buy 3 and save 80%, buy 4 and save 83%, or buy 5 and save 85%! These games activate on UPlay.
- Rockster Week
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition - $10.49 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Rockstar Week Sale.
- Cowboys & Aliens Sale
- Serious Sam 4 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam/Epic] - $13.59 (66% off)
- Desperadoes III [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- Lost Planet 3 [Steam] - $4.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Cowboys & Aliens Sale.
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's WB Games Publisher Sale.
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam/Epic] - $34.57 (71% off)
- Crusader Kings III [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Surviving Mars [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
Origin
- Player's Delight Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $15.99 (36% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $23.99 (70% off)
- FIFA 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Battlefield V - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Players Delight Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Spring Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/24! Purchase Rainbow Six Siege and also receive an extra 20% off of your cart.)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $51.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Steep - $6.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Avalanche Studios Sale
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.63 (90% off)
- Rage 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $5.39 (73% off)
- Generation Zero - $7.49 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/21 @ 1PM PT)
- Mad Max - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Avalanche Studios Sale.
- Rockstar Games Sale
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.80 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $8.99 (70% off)
- Max Payne 3 Complete Edition - $10.49 (70% off)
- Bully Scholarship Edition - $5.24 (65% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $49.67 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/24)
- Crusader Kings III - $39.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $13.59 (66% off)
- Democracy 4 [Steam Early Access] - $18.89 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Trials of Mana - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.76 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- Ashen - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $5.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baba Is You - $11.24 (25% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
