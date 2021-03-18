Black Panther is coming to Marvel's Avengers in new War for Wakanda expansion A new expansion for Marvel's Avengers will bring the iconic Black Panther to Crystal Dynamics' take on the Avengers' universe.

The original reveal for Black Panther’s arrival in Marvel’s Avengers was delayed following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who portrayed the hero in the Marvel cinematic universe. Now, though, after some time behind closed doors, Crystal Dynamics is finally ready to give players their first look at the iconic character as he arrives in its take on the Avengers’ universe.

War for Wakanda, a new expansion for Marvel’s Avengers, was officially announced during today’s Square Enix Presents, and it gave us our first full look at Black Panther in the game. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it looks like the expansion will take players directly to the Wakanda jungles, where they’ll face off against the forces of Monica Rappaccini as she tries to take control of Vibranium, the special metal that Wakanda’s people continue to protect. It also looks like Klaw, a recurring adversary of Black Panther, will be featured in the DLC as well.

Not too much else is known about the DLC at this point, nor has any official release date been shared as of yet. You can check out the full trailer above, though. It’s less than a minute, but it gives us a good, full look at the design that Crystal Dynamics has decided to go with for the Black Panther.

The legacy that Chadwick Boseman left behind continues to resonate throughout the gaming world. Not only have games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales included streets named after Boseman, but Square Enix even pushed back this expansion and playable character after the actor’s death in a show of respect for the history that he’d created.

It will be interesting to see where the Black Panther’s story goes in Marvel’s Avengers, and you can keep your eyes right here on Shacknews for more of the latest details about the upcoming expansion. If you’ve been debating picking up Marvel’s Avengers, then make sure you check out our original review from the game’s release for more info on what to expect.