New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales names in-game street after Chadwick Boseman

The late star and Black Panther actor is immortalized in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' New York.
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out, getting pretty positive responses from fans and critics. While adventuring in Insomniac’s recreation of New York City, fans have noticed some pretty interesting references and easter eggs. Most recently, an eagle-eyed player noticed a street named after late actor Chadwick Boseman. 

Boseman Way was discovered and shared by Reddit user u/RollieDell. It replaces 42nd street and can be found between 1st and 3rd in Midtown, on the right-hand side of the map. Putting Boseman Way in substitute of 42nd street is likely a reference to the film 42, where Boseman played baseball legend Jackie Robinson, who played for the Brooklyn Dodgers. 

This is actually one of two direct references to Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In the credits, Insomniac Games pens a brief tribute to the deceased actor, citing the inspiration he had on so many. Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of King T’Challa/Black Panther in the MCU was massive for black representation in the superhero genre, so it’s no surprise that he’s given his flowers in a game led by one of Marvel’s premiere black characters. 

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August of this year after an extensive battle with cancer.

If you’d like to go see Boseman Way for yourself, you can visit it now in Insomniac’s snowy NYC. With such an easily missable reference, one has to wonder how many other easter eggs the development team behind Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has hidden throughout the game.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola