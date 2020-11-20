Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales names in-game street after Chadwick Boseman The late star and Black Panther actor is immortalized in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' New York.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out, getting pretty positive responses from fans and critics. While adventuring in Insomniac’s recreation of New York City, fans have noticed some pretty interesting references and easter eggs. Most recently, an eagle-eyed player noticed a street named after late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman Way was discovered and shared by Reddit user u/RollieDell. It replaces 42nd street and can be found between 1st and 3rd in Midtown, on the right-hand side of the map. Putting Boseman Way in substitute of 42nd street is likely a reference to the film 42, where Boseman played baseball legend Jackie Robinson, who played for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

This is actually one of two direct references to Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In the credits, Insomniac Games pens a brief tribute to the deceased actor, citing the inspiration he had on so many. Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of King T’Challa/Black Panther in the MCU was massive for black representation in the superhero genre, so it’s no surprise that he’s given his flowers in a game led by one of Marvel’s premiere black characters.

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August of this year after an extensive battle with cancer.

If you’d like to go see Boseman Way for yourself, you can visit it now in Insomniac’s snowy NYC. With such an easily missable reference, one has to wonder how many other easter eggs the development team behind Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has hidden throughout the game.