Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 online event set for September The Game Devs of Color Expo is once again getting ready to share PoC talent and creatives throughout the gaming industry. Game and speaker submissions have opened.

The Game Devs of Color Expo has taken it upon itself year after year to spotlight the talented people of color working throughout the gaming industry and the games they’re working on. 2021 is set to be no different. The Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 online event has been announced, the dates have been set for September, and submissions are now open for games and speakers to be featured during the event.

The Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 event was formally announced via the event’s Twitter page and website on March 18, 2021. Slated for September 23 to September 27, 2021, Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 will once again feature a slate of PoC talent sharing their work and experience from throughout the gaming industry. Speaker submission applications have gone up to fill the schedule with keynote panels and discussion events, as well as submission applications for games that will be spotlighted during the Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 event.

We’re thrilled to announce that #GDoCExpo is back online for 2021! Our 6th annual event will feature talks from #gamedevs of all backgrounds. Grow your career, connect, and learn. Save the date for Sept. 23-26! Stay tuned for registration details. https://t.co/l3hbQmFQ9j pic.twitter.com/4lbDxmbC1H — Game Devs of Color Expo (@GDoCExpo) March 18, 2021

The Game Devs of Color Expo has been going on since 2016. Although previously an in-person event, the Expo is one of many events that have been forced to pivot to an online format for the safety of its attendees, staff, and special guests. 2020 saw it run its first online event, but the show was able to pivot well and Game Devs of Color Expo has only continued to grow exponentially since its freshman year. With so much time ahead of us until the actual event, there’s plenty of opportunity to get involved if you’re a creative looking to speak or share your work.

As we get closer to the Game Devs of Color Expo online event in 2021, stay tuned for further coverage and updates on the event. You can also check out previous years’ speakers and showcases in the GDoC Archives.