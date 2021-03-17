Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two launches tomorrow id Software has revealed a new trailer and release date for Doom Eternal's final expansion.

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two is the follow up to last year’s DLC, and will be the final major expansion for the FPS game. With new locations to explore and new enemies to slay, The Ancient Gods - Part Two is looking to offer more of what makes Doom so special. Developer id Software has released a new trailer for the DLC, along with the surprise announcement that it launches tomorrow.

Id Software had teased that a full trailer for Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two would be dropping on Wednesday, March 17. That promise was upheld, as we got an extensive new look at what players can expect when they jump into the DLC. What we weren’t expecting, however, was the imminent release date. The Ancient Gods - Part Two launches tomorrow, March 18, on all platforms. It’s a quick turnaround, as the expansion just got its proper reveal last week.

You denied the gods and awoke an ancient evil.

Your war against Hell ends here.



The Ancient Gods – Part Two is available tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KGvgKuNUso — DOOM (@DOOM) March 17, 2021

In the trailer, we see Slayer go toe-to-toe with some new enemies and wield some deadly weapons. We get some new environments, as well as some ominous narration from the expansion’s big bad. The trailer is heavy on the high-octane chaos and rock music that have become staples of the Doom series.

The Ancient Gods - Part Two is the follow up to the game’s first expansion, which we found to be quite solid in our impressions. Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two will be the final expansion for id Software’s hellish sequel and is set to launch tomorrow, March 18. For more on Doom Eternal, stick with us here on Shacknews.