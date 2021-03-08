Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two teaser trailer coming next week We're set to learn more about Doom Eternal's latest expansion in an upcoming trailer for The Ancient Gods - Part Two.

Doom Eternal marks its one-year anniversary this month as the follow up to 2016’s Doom reboot released on March 20, 2020. Since its release, developer id Software has continued to support the game with new content and updates. Last fall, Doom Eternal got a full story expansion with The Ancient Gods Part One, adding a plethora of new additions for players to explore. Now, we’re set to soon get our first look at the next chapter, as the trailer for The Ancient Gods - Part Two is set to debut next week.

This news comes from a tweet made by the official Doom Twitter account on March 8, where they announced that the first teaser trailer for The Ancient Gods - Part Two will be launching next week on March 15. The announcement was posted alongside some brand new artwork for the expansion that showcases Slayer and his plethora of adversaries.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two

Teaser trailer on 03.15.2021 pic.twitter.com/77pXRpqNqg — DOOM (@DOOM) March 7, 2021

With the trailer being labeled as a “teaser,” it will likely be brief, giving us a quick insight at what we can expect in the latest saga of Doom. The expansion will likely pick up where The Ancient Gods - Part One left off, which we found to be quite solid in our impressions piece.

It’s currently unknown when developer id Software plans to release Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part 2, but we may get that information in the upcoming teaser trailer. id Software’s parent company, Bethesda, was also in the news this week, as its acquisition by Microsoft has received approval from both the SEC and EU.