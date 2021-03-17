How to start Murder on Eridanos DLC - The Outer Worlds Learn how to start the Murder on Eridanos DLC in The Outer Worlds.

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is finally here, giving players a brand-new adventure to set out upon in Obsidian Entertainment’s sci-fi RPG. Like most quests in The Outer Worlds, you can get Murder on Eridanos started by heading to the right place at the right time.

How to start Murder on Eridanos DLC - The Outer Worlds

To get started in Murder on Eridanos, the latest DLC for The Outer Worlds, users need to progress past Monarch in the main storyline. After leaving the moon behind, players will need to head aboard The Unreliable, their ship and the game’s main hub. Once onboard, approach the bridge and wait for your ship to mention an aetherwave broadcast and then interact with the ship’s A.I. and choose to watch it.

Select this conversation option to start the DLC.

During the broadcast, the quest will reveal itself and you’ll soon have the option to head to Eridanos, as well as the quest The Last Role of Halcyon Helen in your Journal. This quest is your main starting point for the DLC storyline, so check it often for additional information and updates.

To get your investigation started, head to Eridanos via the ship’s navigation terminal. This can be found next to the ship’s A.I. panel.

You can find Eridanos as an available destination in The Unreliable's Navigation Terminal.

Upon your arrival, head to the surface of the planet and speak with the Bellhop to get some information about the murder of Halcyon Helen. He just so happened to be the one that found the body, so he has a good deal of info to help you get started on your investigation.

You'll need to talk to Bellhol Norville to continue the quest once you arrive on Eridanos.

Now that you’ve managed to make it to Eridanos, and learned a bit about the murder, you can start putting your diplomatic—or lack thereof—skills to work figuring out who was behind the killing. We’ll have plenty of additional content to help you make your way through the latest chapter of this adventure, so make sure you head back over to our The Outer Worlds guide.