NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ethereum mining limiter bypassed by driver NVIDIA promised that crypto miners would see impaired hash rates starting with the RTX 3060, but a new driver restores the card's full capabilities.

Despite promises made last month that its newest GPUs would include limited crypto mining performance in an effort to get more cards in the hands of gamers, NVIDIA has issued a driver that enables maximum hash rates on the RTX 3060.

Attempting to buy a new gaming console or desktop GPU has been exceedingly difficult over the last year. Consumer demand for tech saw a huge bump following quarantines for the COVID-19 pandemic that led to shortages of products on store shelves. The situation got worse when the value of cryptocurrencies spiked a few months back and using desktop GPUs for mining once again became highly profitable. Avid PC gamers are upset that thousands of GPUs are being sold directly to miners.

Last month, NVIDIA proclaimed that its new RTX 3060 GPU would detect mining workloads and automatically reduce efficiency to make the cards undesirable for miners. This announcement came ahead of word that NVIDIA would be offering headless mining-specific GPUs. It would appear that most of that has now gone out the window with today’s news that using the GeForce 470.05 driver bypasses the mining limiter on RTX 3060 cards.

The GeForce 470.05 driver is distributed to developers under the Windows Insider Program. Its ability to allow the new NVIDIA GPUs to mine Ethereum at full efficiency is yet another gut punch to PC gamers hoping to score a new graphics card this year.