ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 45 - An unlikely winner Join Bryan for the start of Snowboard Kids on his quest to beat all North American N64 releases live on Shacknews Twitch.

Happy Daylight Savings Time to all you Shackers that might have the misfortune of hour changes in the dead of night. Losing an hour of rest is never fun but Shacknews Twitch is here to help with some fresh livestreams for your sleepy Sunday afternoon. Later today, I will be live with skankcore64 and more of my journey through all Nintendo 64 games released in North America. It all starts at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET!

Episode 45 - An unlikely winner

After a long six episode jaunt through Duke Nukem 64, I felt like a racing game would be a fitting change to my on-going livestream project. With some suggestions from chat and one of my own, I created a Twitter poll with some excellent choices for lap-based competition. The choices were Snowboard Kids, Diddy Kong Racing, Wave Race 64, and Beetle Adventure racing. All classics in their own right, some more than others--here's looking at you, Snowboard Kid. Join me later today, live on Shacknews Twitch to watch the beginning of another game or catch it all with the embedded stream below.

I sincerely thought Diddy Kong Racing was the easy favorite with all the nostalgic praise it gets, and deservedly so! It was either that or Wave Race 64, right? Those two shot out of the gate, practically neck and neck for the duration of the poll, but don't discount the appeal of Snowboard Kids. This oft-forgotten title from Atlus games is usually overshadowed by 1080 Snowboarding or the SSX games, and honestly, I've never put a minute into the chibi-looking powder shredder. Be sure to follow the channel and have notifications turned on if you don't want to miss any of the action!

