ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 45 - An unlikely winner

Join Bryan for the start of Snowboard Kids on his quest to beat all North American N64 releases live on Shacknews Twitch.
Bryan Lefler
Happy Daylight Savings Time to all you Shackers that might have the misfortune of hour changes in the dead of night. Losing an hour of rest is never fun but Shacknews Twitch is here to help with some fresh livestreams for your sleepy Sunday afternoon. Later today, I will be live with skankcore64 and more of my journey through all Nintendo 64 games released in North America. It all starts at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET!

Episode 45 - An unlikely winner

After a long six episode jaunt through Duke Nukem 64, I felt like a racing game would be a fitting change to my on-going livestream project. With some suggestions from chat and one of my own, I created a Twitter poll with some excellent choices for lap-based competition. The choices were Snowboard Kids, Diddy Kong Racing, Wave Race 64, and Beetle Adventure racing. All classics in their own right, some more than others--here's looking at you, Snowboard Kid. Join me later today, live on Shacknews Twitch to watch the beginning of another game or catch it all with the embedded stream below.

I sincerely thought Diddy Kong Racing was the easy favorite with all the nostalgic praise it gets, and deservedly so! It was either that or Wave Race 64, right? Those two shot out of the gate, practically neck and neck for the duration of the poll, but don't discount the appeal of Snowboard Kids. This oft-forgotten title from Atlus games is usually overshadowed by 1080 Snowboarding or the SSX games, and honestly, I've never put a minute into the chibi-looking powder shredder. Be sure to follow the channel and have notifications turned on if you don't want to miss any of the action!

As always, I'd like to extend a huge thanks to everyone that supports Shacknews livestreams. You can do it for Shacknews by sharing our streams on social media, talking with the hosts live, or even by lurking in the chat! If you'd like to support our Twitch efforts further, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. Your subs help keep our regular content rolling and you can even get a free sub each month with Prime Gaming! Check out our guide on linking your Twitch and Amazon accounts for more information.

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

From The Chatty
    March 14, 2021 12:00 PM

    Bryan Lefler posted a new article, ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 45 - An unlikely winner

      March 14, 2021 1:53 PM

      Going live with the game that beat Diddy Kong Racing and Wave Race 64 in polling, somehow. Snowboard Kids starts now!

        March 14, 2021 2:00 PM

        I know I voted for it but it was way behind in the poll at the time.

        I swear I don’t have a secret voting army of intelligent chimps at my command.

        March 15, 2021 7:10 AM

        Snowboard kids is fantastic. It and its sequel deserved more love than they got. All the games mentioned are great though.

      March 14, 2021 2:22 PM

      GO BRYAN!

      March 14, 2021 4:41 PM

      Thanks to everyone that came out for the the start of a new game, it was way more fun than I anticipated and the turnout was awesome! See you Wednesday for more Snowboard Kids!

