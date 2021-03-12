Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 12: Mario Day Sale

It's that time of year to celebrate Nintendo's favorite plumber. Mario Day came and went earlier this week, but Nintendo still has some deals available for some of the best Switch games with Mario's name on it. That includes 2019 Shacknews Game of the Year Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Mario Party. If you still need more for your Switch, there's a Square Enix sale going down this weekend featuring the best of Final Fantasy, Trials of Mana, and old-school Dragon Quest.

Elsewhere, PlayStation is celebrating the best of prequels and sequels while Xbox has the Call of Duty franchise on sale, including Black Ops Cold War. Don't forget to grab something off the PlayStation Essential Picks sale, which goes for another week.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch