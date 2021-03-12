New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 12: Mario Day Sale

Mario Day just passed, but you still have a few more days to pick up some of the best Mario games on the Switch at a nice discount.
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's that time of year to celebrate Nintendo's favorite plumber. Mario Day came and went earlier this week, but Nintendo still has some deals available for some of the best Switch games with Mario's name on it. That includes 2019 Shacknews Game of the Year Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Mario Party. If you still need more for your Switch, there's a Square Enix sale going down this weekend featuring the best of Final Fantasy, Trials of Mana, and old-school Dragon Quest.

Elsewhere, PlayStation is celebrating the best of prequels and sequels while Xbox has the Call of Duty franchise on sale, including Black Ops Cold War. Don't forget to grab something off the PlayStation Essential Picks sale, which goes for another week.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

