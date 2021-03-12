Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 12: Mario Day Sale

It's that time of year to celebrate Nintendo's favorite plumber. Mario Day came and went earlier this week, but Nintendo still has some deals available for some of the best Switch games with Mario's name on it. That includes 2019 Shacknews Game of the Year Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Mario Party. If you still need more for your Switch, there's a Square Enix sale going down this weekend featuring the best of Final Fantasy, Trials of Mana, and old-school Dragon Quest.
Elsewhere, PlayStation is celebrating the best of prequels and sequels while Xbox has the Call of Duty franchise on sale, including Black Ops Cold War. Don't forget to grab something off the PlayStation Essential Picks sale, which goes for another week.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Warface: Breakout - FREE!
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition - FREE!
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $35.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5 & PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Prequels & Sequels
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $7.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield V - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mafia III Definitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mafia II Definitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Collection - $40.19 (33% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shenmue III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $4.94 (67% off)
- Essential Picks
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $44.99 (25% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [PS5 & PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Death Stranding - $24.79 (38% off)
- Overcooked All You Can Eat Edition [PS5] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR required] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bloodborne - $12.99 (35% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $17.99 (55% off)
- Trials of Mana - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of An Elusive Age - $31.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Games Under $15
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $10.04 (33% off)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Infamous: Second Son - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $9.89 (67% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (70% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $19.79 (56% off)
- Project Highrise Architect's Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Rayman Legends - $4.99 (75% off)
- GreedFall - $12.49 (75% off)
- Outward - $11.99 (70% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake [Not eligible for PS5 upgrade] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destruction AllStars [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Maquette [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Remnant: From the Ashes - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Kate Bishop PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- MAR10 DAY Sale
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $38.99 (35% off)
- Super Mario Party - $38.99 (35% off)
- Square Enix Spring Sale
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.49 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.54 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.74 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $19.99 (60% off)
- Oninaki - $24.99 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $14.49 (50% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $22.49 (25% off)
- Spelunker Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $10.49 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $29.99 (40% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fear Effect Sedna - $1.99 (90% off)
- Forgotten Anne - $6.49 (50% off)
- Oh My Godheads: Party Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- The Jackbox March Madness Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Torchlight III - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO CITY Undercover - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix - $19.69 (50% off)
- Supermarket Shriek - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Red Lantern - $18.74 (25% off)
- SpeedRunners - $7.49 (50% off)
- Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- AVICII Invector - $15.99 (20% off)
- GALAK-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
