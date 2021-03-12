Xur's location and wares for March 12, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find out Xur's location and take a look at all the items he has for sale this week in Destiny 2.

It’s that time of the week again, and once more Xur has decided to grace us with his presence—and the potential to get a few Exotic goodies along the way. If you’re looking for Xur’s location and wares this week in Destiny 2, then we can help.

This week Xur can be found over at the Tower. Head down to the Hangar to find him in his usual spot over on the walkway in the back corner.

Head to the Tower to find Xur.

Here’s a look at all the items that Xur has up for sale this week:

Monte Carlo - 29 Legendary Shards

Knucklehead Radar - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: +9 Resilience: +3 Recovery: +21 Discipline: +8 Intellect: +9 Strength: +14 Total: 64

Synthoceps - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: +14 Resilience: +15 Recovery: +3 Discipline: +15 Intellect: +2 Strength: +11 Total: 60

Winter's Guile - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: +11 Resilience: +10 Recovery: +10 Discipline: +6 Intellect: +25 Strength: +2 Total:

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

For those who might be just picking up Destiny 2, or haven’t played in a while, Xur arrives each week at one of a few different locations, and he offers various Exotic items for players to pick up and add to their Collections. You’ll need plenty of Legendary Shards if you want to buy all the stuff he has up for grabs, but those aren’t too hard to get if you just check our handy guide on how to farm Legendary Shards.

Now that you know Xur's location and wares, you can head on over and chat with him to pick up any of the Exotic armor or the Exotic weapon that he has available right now.