Overwatch update 1.58 patch notes bring Xbox Series X|S enhancements & more Blizzard's popular hero shooter is getting the royal treatment on Xbox consoles with its newest update.

Blizzard is still hard at work maintaining Overwatch. While the studio remains focused on development for Overwatch 2, the team is still actively supporting the original game’s player base. Overwatch update 1.58 is now available on live servers and brings a host of additions, balance changes, and bug fixes. The highlight of the 1.58 update is the addition of new graphical modes for Xbox Series X|S consoles that offer players resolution and refresh rate options.

The patch notes lay out the Xbox Series X|S enhancements in detail:

Added “Preferred Mode” graphics option which allows switching between three different presets: “Resolution”, “Balanced”, “Framerate”. These modes adjust video settings to bias towards image quality, resolution, and framerate.

“Resolution” : This mode prefers higher-resolution output at the cost of some image-quality (Series X: 4K @ 60Hz, Series S: 1440p @ 60Hz)

“Balanced” : This mode prefers image-quality at the cost of resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 60Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 60Hz)

“Framerate” : This mode prefers higher frame-rate at 120 frames-per-second at the cost of both image-quality and resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 120Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 120Hz)

NOTE: Not you must have a TV that supports 120Hz or VRR (Variable-Refresh-Rate) to fully take advantage of the “Framerate” mode

The new update also introduces the PachiMarchi Challenge, a celebration of the lovable, huggable, and oh-so-squeakable half-onion, half-octopus. The remaining patch notes are as follows:

General

Added "Damage FX" options to the advanced Video options menu that will reduce the amount of impact effects seen during gameplay and replays

Added a "Custom Spectator Options" menu for live spectating that opens when you press the "View Spectator Options Menu" button as a spectator

Spectator camera bookmarks in live spectating and replay viewing now also save the current "Camera Field of View" (FOV)

Added "Custom Game Invite Filter" and "Custom Game Invite Requests" settings to the Social options menu to allow players to change and save who they can receive custom game invites from

Updated how off-screen important elements (e.g. an exploding D.Va Mech) are displayed on the screen to make them easier to find

Added Workshop Extensions

Spawn Points now returns an array of entities rather than position vectors

Optimized effect position evaluation

New Workshop Extensions

Beam Effects

Beam Sounds

Buff Status Effects

Debuff Status Effects

Buff and Debuff Sounds

Energy Explosion Effects

Kinetic Explosion Effects

Explosion Sounds

Play More Effects

Spawn More Dummy Bots

New Workshop Actions

Enable Text Chat

Disable Text Chat

Enable Voice Chat

Disable Voice Chat

Start Game Mode

Return to Lobby

Restart Match

Move Player to Team

Remove Player

Start Forcing Dummy Bot Name

Stop Forcing Dummy Bot Name

New Workshop Values

Damage Over Time Count

Heal Over Time Count

Text Count

Damage Modification Count

Healing Modification Count

Assist Count

Entity Count

Local Player

Char In String

Index Of String Char

String Split

String Replace

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that caused specific abilities to persist on targets after a player swaps off the hero that used them

Fixed a bug that prevented players from using the escape menu to leave a custom game under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug that would cause heroes to become stuck against some buildings in midair

Fixed a bug with the Bounty Hunter game mode that caused Sombra to be detected when invisible if the Bounty Target buff expires

Fixed a bug that caused player ragdoll models to fall through the terrain when skipping kill cam playback

Fixed a bug that caused heroes knocked back by Doomfist's Rocket Punch to not always break railings

Fixed a bug when calculating the "Weapon Accuracy - Best" stat

Maps

Blizzard World

Fixed a bug that allowed Tracer to blink and become stuck behind the two candelabras

Château Gaillard

Fixed a bug that allowed Wrecking Ball to Piledrive from the ground and get stuck on certain bushes and corners

Dorado

Fixed a bug with a collision location that allowed Wrecking Ball to unintentionally grapple upon it

Eichenwalde

Fixed a bug that caused the UI to incorrectly reflect payload progress in rare circumstances

Gibraltar

Fixed a bug that allowed players to place turrets in an unintended location

Hanamura

Fixed a bug with missing player collision in various locations of the map

Fixed a bug that caused Reinhardt to hit the door frame when charging out of the second attacker spawn room

Fixed a bug that allowed Reaper to teleport through a small gap outside of the second capture point

Hollywood

Fixed a bug that caused players to become stuck on a specific section of rooftop

Kanezaka

Fixed a bug with player collision that allowed heroes to move through map geometry

King's Row

Fixed a bug that caused Mei's Blizzard drone to fall through the floor in certain locations

Fixed a bug that allowed players to travel beneath some collision but not be killed by the death plane

Nepal

Fixed a bug that allowed players to land on some snow piles on top of buildings

Numbani

Fixed a bug that caused lighting issues in the back of the second attacker spawn

Rialto

Fixed a bug that allowed D.Va's Self-Destruct to go through walls causing damage to enemies

Heroes

Baptiste

Fixed a bug where Earthshatter could be blocked by an Immortality Field that was mid-deploy

Bastion

Fixed a bug where a stun would cancel transformation from Recon mode to Sentry mode

Doomfist

Fixed a bug where Doomfist's Rocket Punch impact animation would incorrectly play twice

Fixed a bug where Doomfist would incorrectly maintain vertical momentum while entering Meteor Strike

Sombra

Fixed a bug that caused her Translocator beacon to become stuck in a specific section of the Havana map

Wrecking Ball

Fixed a bug that allowed Piledriver to be used in unintended scenarios after a successful Piledriver

Workshop

Fixed an issue where Continue could jump to the wrong loop in certain cases

Fixed an issue where Brigitte would continue using Primary Fire after it had been disabled

Fixed an issue where certain abilities would collide with walls even when environment collision had been disabled

Fixed an issue where the Workshop Inspector would display incorrect player names

Fixed an issue where certain buttons were ignored during flight abilities even when they were held down via Workshop

Fixed an issue where beam effects were not rendering when going straight up

Fixed an issue where extra D.Va's could exist in certain scenarios

Fixed an issue where the Array value would interfere with the correct evaluation of Current Array Element and Current Array Index

Fixed an issue where Start Facing would not correctly honor Evaluate Once values when mixed with Event Player or other context-dependent values

Fixed an issue where Spawn Points would sometimes fail to reevaluate correctly

Fixed an issue where Hero Being Duplicated would fail when Echo duplicated D.Va

Fixed an issue where Player Died events wouldn't trigger for environmental deaths when Echo was duplicating another hero

Removed the error sound that plays when attempting to use an ability that has been disabled by Custom Game settings or the Workshop

The Overwatch 1.58 update is now live on official servers for all platforms. This update is a rebase and will require a relatively large download for all platforms.