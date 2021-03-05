Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 5: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 continues

We're a week into Season 2 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but if you haven't picked up the game yet, the console version is on sale over the next few days. That means you can grab it on Xbox or PlayStation and that includes the cross-gen bundles which allow you to enjoy the new hotness on the next-gen consoles.
Elsewhere, it must be noted that the monthly freebies have rotated out. This is particularly noteworthy for PlayStation, because PS4 owners are getting Final Fantasy VII Remake for free. Just be aware that this version cannot be upgraded to the PS5 version that's coming later in the year. And speaking of the PS5, Destruction AllStars is still free for another month, so if you haven't picked that up yet, be sure to grab it while you can. And while you're at it, Maquette and Remnant are certainly nothing to sneeze at, as far as free offerings are concerned.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Warface: Breakout - FREE!
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition - FREE!
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions - $24.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $44.99 (25% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $35.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5 & PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Essential Picks
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $44.99 (25% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [PS5 & PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Death Stranding - $24.79 (38% off)
- Overcooked All You Can Eat Edition [PS5] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR required] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bloodborne - $12.99 (35% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $17.99 (55% off)
- Trials of Mana - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of An Elusive Age - $31.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $14.99 (25% off)
- Maneater [PS5 & PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR required] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica - $19.49 (35% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Long Dark - $14.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- Spiritfarer - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle - $20.99 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $13.74 (45% off)
- Knights & Bikes - $13.39 (33% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $4.59 (80% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $15.99 (20% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $10.04 (33% off)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Infamous: Second Son - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $9.89 (67% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (70% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $19.79 (56% off)
- Project Highrise Architect's Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Rayman Legends - $4.99 (75% off)
- GreedFall - $12.49 (75% off)
- Outward - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake [Not eligible for PS5 upgrade] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destruction AllStars [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Maquette [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Remnant: From the Ashes - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Kate Bishop PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO CITY Undercover - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues - $19.99 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- Supermarket Shriek - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Red Lantern - $18.74 (25% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $7.49 (75% off)
- Moonlighter - $7.49 (70% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $4.99 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- AVICII Invector - $15.99 (20% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 5: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 continues