Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 5: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 continues

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War rolls on and that means a chance to pick it up at a discount on consoles.
Ozzie Mejia
1

We're a week into Season 2 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but if you haven't picked up the game yet, the console version is on sale over the next few days. That means you can grab it on Xbox or PlayStation and that includes the cross-gen bundles which allow you to enjoy the new hotness on the next-gen consoles.

Elsewhere, it must be noted that the monthly freebies have rotated out. This is particularly noteworthy for PlayStation, because PS4 owners are getting Final Fantasy VII Remake for free. Just be aware that this version cannot be upgraded to the PS5 version that's coming later in the year. And speaking of the PS5, Destruction AllStars is still free for another month, so if you haven't picked that up yet, be sure to grab it while you can. And while you're at it, Maquette and Remnant are certainly nothing to sneeze at, as far as free offerings are concerned.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

