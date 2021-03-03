New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Kings of Leon will offer new album as NFT crypto collectible

Musical acts are exploring new revenue routes, which includes Kings of Leon offering its latest album as an NFT.
Ozzie Mejia
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are starting to pop up more and more in the digital realm. As the average person begins to grasp what these things even are, musical act Kings of Leon are looking to make some money off the idea. Over the past week, various outlets reported that the band will offer its next album exclusively as an NFT for a limited period, at which point it'll be gone forever.

One of these reports comes out of CNBC. They note that the Kings of Leon album, called When You See Yourself, will be distributed as an NFT. The full album package, containing a vinyl and digital download, will be sold for a token that costs $50 USD. The package will be made available on YellowHeart on Friday, March 5 at 9AM PT. It will be sold for two weeks and then will be delisted permanently.

Why go this unorthodox route? For Kings of Leon, it's an attempt to try and make some money in the age of Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other streaming services, which have cut their royalty rates significantly. Add that to the cancellation of live shows due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and desperate times will call for desperate measures. For those aware of the crypto environment, this represents an opportunity to jump in on a rare NFT.

Will this be a flash in the pan or could this be a new method of distribution that sticks? We'll keep an eye on this story at Shacknews and have more information as it comes up.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

