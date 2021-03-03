AMD announces new Radeon RX 6700 XT for March release AMD's newest desktop GPU takes aim at NVIDIA's RTX 3070.

The team at AMD took the virtual stage this morning for their Where Gaming Begins presentation and officially announced a new desktop gaming GPU for PC gamers. The Radeon RX 6700 XT is the newest gaming GPU from AMD that is based on the Navi architecture. The cards will be equipped with 12GB of GDDR6 memory and will carry a suggested retail price of $479. AMD says the cards will be available at retail on March 18 in both reference and custom varieties.

The Radeon RX 6700 XT makes use of the Navi 22 GPU. It sports 40 compute units and 2560 cores. For comparison, the flagship $999 Radeon RX 6900 XT has 80 compute units and 5120 cores. The RX 6700 XT will have core clocks capable of boosting over 2.5GHz and a TDP of 230 watts. Reference designs will make use of a 1x 6-pin + 1x 8-pin power plug configuration.

AMD provided marketing slides that showed the RX 6700 XT’s performance at 1440p relative to NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070. In classically strong AMD titles like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Dirt 5, the RX 6700 XT reportedly offers a 15-20 percent performance advantage over NVIDIA’s offerings. In other titles like Call of Duty: Cold War, Gears 5, and Hitman 3, the RX 6700 XT showed similar performance to its competitors. The additional 4GB of video memory the RX 6700 XT enjoys over its foes could come into play with newer titles at 4K resolution.

While it all sounds fantastic on paper, the reality is that the RX 6700 XT is almost guaranteed to experience the same stock shortages affecting every other gaming GPU on the market. AMD touted product availability advantages over NVIDIA prior to the late 2020 launch of the RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT, but those cards have been as scarce or more so than any of NVIDIA’s offerings.

The global chip shortage and the recent cryptocurrency boom have had major effects across a wide variety of industries, not just PC hardware. With AMD still struggling to supply parts to Sony and Microsoft for next-gen consoles (which use similar Navi-based hardware), most customers should not expect to see the Radeon RX 6700 XT sitting on shelves in the foreseeable future.