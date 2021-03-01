New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Apple faces new lawsuit alleging 'planned obsolescence' of iPhone

A lawsuit from Portugal accuses the tech giant of intentionally slowing older devices with new software.

Chris Jarrard
2

A new lawsuit filed in Portugal alleges that Apple has deliberately slowed the operation of its older iPhone models in an attempt to push customers towards new devices.

The suit comes by way of the Portuguese Consumer Protection Agency, Deco Proteste. In a statement, the agency claims that Apple "deliberately manipulated, and without informing its users, the performance of its most popular devices... in doing so, it forced thousands of users to replace the battery of their devices or buy a new smartphone, to their expectations."

Nearly three years ago, both Apple and Samsung were issued fines by Italian antitrust authorities pertaining to the planned obsolescence of certain iPhone models. Deco Proteste claims "Portuguese consumers deserve the same treatment," offering its reasoning behind the new suit.

Deco Proteste has produced a video that encourages Portuguese mobile phone consumers to join them in the fight against Apple. The firm points towards the release of iOS 11 as the point where Apple allegedly began to artificially degrade device performance and say that all owners of all compatible Apple devices deserve compensation.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola