ShackStream: Indie-licious goes to HAL & back in space survival sim Breathedge RedRuins Softworks sends us into the wreckage of space stations armed with only our space suits, our wits, and a chicken on this week's Indie-licious.

In space, no one can hear you cluck. We’re not so certain that’s how the saying does, but we’re going to roll with it anyways because the only friend we have at our disposal in the spaceship and station wreckage of Breathedge is our trusty immortal chicken. And we’ll just have to make the most of it if we want to get by on this week’s Indie-licious.

Breathedge comes to us from developers RedRuins Softworks and co-publishers HypeTrain Digital. Having launched in full on February 25, 2021, Breathedge puts players in the role of an intrepid astronaut. You’re on your way to deliver your grandpa’s ashes to the cosmos when suddenly, your ship crashes and you find yourself in the center of a curious conspiracy amid the wreckage of a massive space hearse. It’s up to you to unravel the conspiracy and survive in the broken masses of floating debris and junk.

Join us as we jump into Breathedge on the Shacknews Twitch channel for this week’s Indie-licious, where every week on Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, we play some of the newest and hottest indie games in the scene. You can also watch just below.

Are we on edge of our breath or within a breath of the edge? Who knows for certain? But we have a special mess to sort through in Breathedge and you can watch us navigate it on today’s Indie-licious shortly!