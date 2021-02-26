New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Brawlhalla launches Season 3 ahead of $1 million esports season

Brawlhalla's new Season 3 Battle Pass has launched just days before the start of the game's biggest esports season to date.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Plucky fighter Brawlhalla is gearing up for its biggest season so far. Ubisoft has grand plans for its Season 3 and that includes its most lucrative esports season yet. Earlier this week, Brawlhalla kicked off its Season 3 Battle Pass, which includes new cosmetic goodies and a fresh balance patch.

There are a whopping 85 tiers in the latest Brawlhalla Battle Pass and players have 12 weeks to try and climb them all. Both a free and a Gold track will be available and all players will have access to the Weekly Missions. The Gold track will offer a new Progression Skin and Podium, as well as Battle Pass XP boosters. Rewards will include new Colors, Avatars, Emotes, Weapon Skins, and more. You can take a look at some of the unlockables over on the Brawlhalla website.

The Season 3 launch comes ahead of this weekend's Winter Championship 2021 tournament over in Europe. This is the beginning of the latest Brawlhalla esports season, which will give out $1 million USD over its duration. That's the highest prize pool to date in a Brawlhalla season. European Doubles will take place on Saturday, while European Singles play out on Sunday. Anyone who watches on the Brawlhalla Twitch channel can pick up Twitch drops for their copy of the game, including a Sol Smasher Hammer, a new Winter Watcher title, a Winter Shard 2021 avatar, and new esports colors. The Brawlhalla Esports website has more on this upcoming season of action.

Several bug fixes also went out with this week's update. You can read up on the 5.04 patch notes to learn more about the Brawlhalla Season 3 launch.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

