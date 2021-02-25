New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2 will no longer sunset gear with infusion caps going forward

Bungie is doing away with Infusion caps in Season 14 of Destiny 2, letting Guardians keep their high-powered armor into new expansions.
Infusion caps, those pesky limits that often saw some of your most precious gear becoming obsolete when new content dropped, will no longer be a thing when Season 14 of Destiny 2 hits.

In the latest blog post from the developer, Bungie broke down a few key details about Destiny 2’s future, including the delay of The Witch Queen’s release as well as the removal of Infusion caps, which helped sunset player gear whenever new content came out.

