Destiny 2 will no longer sunset gear with infusion caps going forward

Infusion caps, those pesky limits that often saw some of your most precious gear becoming obsolete when new content dropped, will no longer be a thing when Season 14 of Destiny 2 hits.
In the latest blog post from the developer, Bungie broke down a few key details about Destiny 2’s future, including the delay of The Witch Queen’s release as well as the removal of Infusion caps, which helped sunset player gear whenever new content came out.
Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.