Destiny 2 will no longer sunset gear with infusion caps going forward Bungie is doing away with Infusion caps in Season 14 of Destiny 2, letting Guardians keep their high-powered armor into new expansions.

Infusion caps, those pesky limits that often saw some of your most precious gear becoming obsolete when new content dropped, will no longer be a thing when Season 14 of Destiny 2 hits.

In the latest blog post from the developer, Bungie broke down a few key details about Destiny 2’s future, including the delay of The Witch Queen’s release as well as the removal of Infusion caps, which helped sunset player gear whenever new content came out.

With Season 11, we introduced infusion caps, an iteration on infusion designed to keep Destiny’s gear game fresh from release to release and to create a healthy ecosystem for our aspirational content. While we still believe in these goals, it's clear our execution was off the mark Infusion caps helped us meaningfully shift the meta in Beyond Light and create a rewards ecosystem that was manageable to balance and monitor, but the system has also made our rewards feel like they have an expiration date and have frequently made playing our legacy content feel shallow. We want the rewards you’ve earned in Beyond Light and its subsequent seasons to feel like valuable tools you can use in the incredible challenges you’ll face in The Witch Queen. So, we’re making a change. We’ve made the decision that any weapon or armor that can currently be infused to max Power will continue to be able to reach max Power permanently. Starting in Season 14 we won’t be capping the infusion on any weapons or armor that have not already reached the cap as of the start of Season 13. This means you’ll be able to take your Trustee, your Falling Guillotine, and all the high-stat armor you’ve earned this year to take on the raid in The Witch Queen.

